College gets Ofsted seal of approval for teacher training courses

MIDDLESBROUGH College has received a glowing report from education inspectors for the quality of its teacher training courses.

The College has been rated ‘Good’ by standards body Ofsted for its Initial Teacher Education (ITE) for students aiming to become the next generation of educators.

Middlesbrough College chiefs say the report is a tribute to the hard work and dedication of staff on the teacher training programme.

Ben Robinson, Deputy Principal and Head of Curriculum at Middlesbrough College, said:

“We are absolutely delighted to see that the work which everyone has been putting in has been recognised in this latest Ofsted report.

“It is a tribute to the dedication and determination of our teaching and support staff that the quality of our training has been recognised and acknowledged by the inspectors.

“We look forward to continuing our progress and to giving the educators of tomorrow the best possible start to their careers in the classroom.”

In its latest report, Ofsted noted that trainee teachers at Middlesbrough College “gain substantial new knowledge and skills to prepare them to be 21st-century educators”.

The report continued: “They learn from expert tutors and mentors who help them secure their understanding of contemporary teaching strategies.

“Trainees are nurtured to try new approaches and develop their individual craft to be effective teachers.

“Leaders and managers have developed an ambitious curriculum which links centre-based training, mentor expertise and trainee practice constructively.”

Inspectors also praised how well the College’s ITE courses prepared student teachers for life in the classroom.

Their report said: “Trainees gain experience in the wider role of a teacher, including curriculum design, quality assurance and pastoral responsibilities.

“Through opportunities to observe colleagues teaching different levels, qualification types and subjects, most trainees gain an understanding of the wider sector in further education.

“Trainees understand the realities of teaching, and most feel well prepared to move on to the next steps of their career, including being aware of options for professional formation.”

Ofsted also singled out how the College has “designed an ITE programme which is well suited for trainees who come directly from industry with no prior experience in teaching”.

One of the students on the College’s ITE programme, Benn Whitehead, is currently studying for his Post Graduate Certificate in Education (PGCE) after first coming to the College as a school leaver in 2014.

As part of his teacher training, Benn has been teaching students on Middlesbrough College’s Level 3 Performing Arts (Acting) course which he originally studied almost ten years ago.

Benn said: “I knew going into teaching that I wanted to teach at College level and I couldn’t think of anywhere better than to return to Middlesbrough College to complete my training. The teaching on my PGCE course has been second to none.

“I’m now looking to step into my first professional teaching role, and I hope to inspire other young people who have an interest in performing arts in the North-East.”

Middlesbrough College Principal and Chief Executive Zoe Lewis said: “There can be fewer things more important in education than ensuring that those who will go on to teach the students of tomorrow get the best possible grounding.

“That’s why I’m so pleased that the team on the ITE programme have had their hard work recognised in this latest Ofsted report.

“As with all 12,000 students at Middlesbrough College, we want to equip our trainee teachers with the skills and the confidence to pursue their life and career goals.

“It is great that we now have independent confirmation that we are doing exactly that.”

