College graduates of 2024 celebrate their achievements

Over 150 higher education students from Gower College Swansea (@GowerCollegeSwa) have celebrated their success at a special graduation ceremony at Swansea Arena.

They were there to celebrate their achievements in a wide range of higher-level courses including business and accounting, applied computing, teaching, engineering, leadership and management, health and social care, and childcare.

The College works in partnership with a number of universities to deliver higher level programmes including Swansea University, University of Wales Trinity Saint David, University of South Wales, Cardiff University and Cardiff Metropolitan University.

“I was delighted to welcome everyone to Swansea Arena to celebrate the academic achievements of all of our higher education students,” says Principal Kelly Fountain.

“Our higher education ceremony is a real highlight of the College calendar, an opportunity for our HE students, many of whom juggle their studies with family life and work commitments, to celebrate together and reflect on all their hard work and the dedication they have given to their courses.

“As a College, we are committed to ensuring these learners graduate with the skills and knowledge that they need for a successful future career, and we work very closely with all of our industry partners and our partner universities to ensure our HE offer reflects the skills needed within the region.

“We wish all of our students every success in the next step of their careers.”

At the graduation event, the College was honoured to award a special Certificate of Fellowship to former student Rocío Cifuentes MBE, who is the Children’s Commissioner for Wales.

Before starting as Commissioner, Rocío was the Chief Executive of the charity Ethnic Minorities and Youth Support Team (EYST) Wales, a charity she helped to set up in 2005.

As well as running EYST, Rocío also served on the Wales Committee for the Equality and Human Rights Commission and chaired the Welsh Refugee Coalition. She has also taught in a college, worked in youth homelessness and set up a charity for young people with mixed abilities, including disabilities, called Mixtup.

The evening was an opportunity for current and former students to showcase their talents. The College’s jazz band provided the arrival entertainment and the opening performance was by alumni Penelope George, who followed up her A Levels at the College with a scholarship to the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama.