College harbours ambitious intent by joining forces with the UK’s leading port operator

A college has agreed to sit in the dock of the bay with a major port organisation by signing an ‘Industry Partnership Deal’ this week.

The Principal and CEO of Suffolk New College met up with Paul Ager, Divisional Port Manager from Associated British Ports (ABP) to sign a deal that will benefit students and industry.

The arrangement will see ABP commit at least three engagements with the college every year, giving insights into their business whilst also offering port tours and work experience opportunities.

From a college point of view, learners and staff will get a greater understanding of the many job roles that are available by working for a port, and all the job opportunities that are connected to ports and their operations.

The educational establishment will also look to support ABP by tailoring the curriculum to support skill and staff needs within their organisation.

Alan Pease – who celebrated his first anniversary as principal and CEO in May this year, said: “One of the many roles of a college is to support the development of skills in our learners so that they can become the next generation of employees that industry wants and needs. We also firmly believe that by working with large organisations like ABP, we can raise the aspirations of our learners and get them to believe that their career ambitions and dreams can be realised. We are very grateful to ABP for agreeing to work with us via this partnership that will be of mutual benefit to everyone involved. They have committed to us and their enthusiasm to support the next generation is empowering to see.”

Paul Ager, the ABP Divisional Port Manager (East Coast) said: “As ABP’s Port of Ipswich is responsible for thousands of jobs in the region, we need to ensure we have the rights skills for the future. Creating an official partnership with Suffolk New College, will help to nurture local talent and ensure students have access to real-world opportunities right on their doorstep.

“With the energy transition, the role of ports is evolving, and this is creating new, green jobs that reach far beyond the traditional careers you might associate with ports, such as stevedoring. While these roles still exist, it’s exciting to have this opportunity to highlight our widening remit to the next generation, ensuring they are prepared for the diverse and sustainable careers of the future.”

Kayleigh Norris is the Head of Careers and Employment Engagement. Kayleigh helped set up the partnership and said: “The Industry Partnership Deal is important for our learners and the college. Learners have the opportunity to engage with a variety of employers so they can find out more about the sector and the different roles available to them. The programme also enables employers to inform our curriculum so we can make sure we are keeping it up to date with industry and providing learners the skills and knowledge they need so they can hit the ground running when they enter the workplace.”