From education to employment

College launches state-of-the-art Broadcast Media Suite

Stoke On Trent College December 5, 2024
Stoke on Trent College is launching a brand-new Broadcast Media Suite to take digital & creative learning opportunities to the next level.

The custom-built studio, based in the Cauldon Campus’ Digital & Creative Hub, will have a state-of-the-art studio encompassing a broadcasting desk space, a moveable rig for cameras plus a green screen backdrop.

The studio features broadcast equipment from leading brands Blackmagic and Rode and is also accompanied by a fully-equipped control room where students can work on sound, lighting and vision mixing. A custom-built recording booth gives students the chance to record Foley sounds and Additional Dialogue Recording (ADR).

The brand-new space will help grow the College’s provision for the newly launched T Level in Media & Broadcast Production as well as offering unique industry facilities for other Level 3 Media learners.

Antoinette Lythgoe, Chief Financial Officer & Interim CEO at Stoke on Trent College said:

“Our Skills Hubs have a focused curriculum to drive opportunities in the priority sectors for our City and region, including Creative and Digital. We’re delighted to launch this incredible Broadcast Media Suite, which will provide our T Level Media and Broadcast Production students with the equipment to learn new skills to become future broadcasters and have successful careers in whatever creative field they choose.

Andrew Davenne, Head of Learning Digital & Creative at Stoke on Trent College said:

“This bespoke broadcasting space has all the tools for our T Level students to create amazing and innovative content. Whether that is a short video, record a podcast or social media content; the sky is the limit!”

Lydia Scott, T-Level Media & Broadcast Production student said:

“I’m really looking forward to using the Broadcast Media Suite. Having this sort of facility available will only make the T Level course better and get all of us ready for working in this environment in the future.”

Published in: Education News | FE News
Topics:
Stoke On Trent College

