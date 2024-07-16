College students takeover top restaurant for gala dinner

Around 50 students cooked up a storm in the kitchens of Milsoms in Suffolk when they served up a three-course menu for an audience of over 160.

Learners from Suffolk New College were supported by head chef of the restaurant (Geoff Johnson) at this iconic eatery .

Mr Johnson was delighted to work with the new talent and said:

“We get involved in events like this as they help and support the next generation coming through.

“If we can help them move forward (by working with them at events like this) – then brilliant.

“After working with them, I’d say we definitely have some stars of the future.”

In addition to the student chef team, hospitality students served drinks and canapes and three learners ended up securing jobs at their restaurant thanks to their efforts during this occasion.

Musicians played acoustic sets and technicians worked with a company called Dreamwave Group, providing sound and lighting.

Floristry students created table displays, carpentry apprentices made a selfie stand and public service learners organised car parking.

And Jordan Britton – who is on an employability course – sold raffle tickets to help fund an end of year trip for the inclusive learning department.

This was the third takeover event that the college has been involved in following on from an afternoon tea soiree for businesses at the Salthouse Harbour Hotel that had a sustainable theme and a creative talent showcase by arts students at the New Wolsey Theatre in Ipswich.

Events co-ordinator at the College, Charlotte Rossiter is delighted with how these events are going. She said:

“The takeovers are becoming a brand of their own and they give students real life experiences of the industries they want to work in.

“They also get to work with top professionals, support the local community and help generate revenue for local businesses. So, everyone wins.”

A variety of businesses and stakeholders came along including representatives Boxford Farms, WTW, Morgan Sindall, Anglia Produce, Suffolk Chamber of Commerce, University of Suffolk, Sizewell C and Jimmy’s Farm and Wildlife Park.

Chris Young is the head of employment affairs unit at Sizewell C and he is passionate about working with local education providers.

Chris said:

“We work closely with education providers to ensure that we can open up doorways for young people to come into our industry. The event was fantastic, the setting was fabulous, the music was great and the food was excellent. I’m a huge believer that you need to work and engage with your local college and I would advocate that other businesses do the same.”

Student, Saxon Barnwell, 16, from Helmingham is on a level two hospitality course. Saxon said:

“What an experience. It’s my first time here (at Milsoms). This can only help me in the future.”

“Principal and CEO of the college, Alan Pease said: “These takeovers get them out of their training environment and gives them the chance of working in a commercial space, which has proven to be a superb way of letting our fantastic learners showcase their skills.

“In addition to this, over 160 honoured guests attended this event and we are riding a crest of a wave right now having won several local, regional, and national awards in the last 12 months.

“Numerous industry partners have supported us at this event, and we would like to thank Milsoms and everyone else for their overwhelming support on what was a night that will live long in the memory.”

Trey Mitchell-Andrews, 19, from, Felixstowe played the piano during this event. Trey – a music performance level 3 student who aims to become a session musician or be part of a band – added:

“Experiences like this give you an idea of what works in a professional environment. It was a fun experience.”