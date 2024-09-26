Computing students to compete on national stage

A group of five Computing students at Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) have secured places in the WorldSkills National Finals.

To reach the finals, students had to pass an online test in their chosen area before battling it out in regional qualifier competitions.

Following impressive performances in the WorldSkills National Qualifiers, the students have all earned spots in the prestigious national finals scheduled to take place in November, with Finley Baumber, Liam Dinsdale and Dan Matthews competing in the Cyber Security category, and Vitalijs Mihnevics and Cameron Redfern competing in the Network Infrastructure Technician category.

The WorldSkills competitions, crafted by industry experts, give students the opportunity to hone the practical skills and knowledge they have developed on their course in a competitive, timed environment. It enables students to take their skills to the next level by meeting the rigorous standards demanded by the industry they are set to enter.

BSDC has a strong track record of WorldSkills Computing success, with two learners Josh Cooke and Brandon Shirley securing gold medals in the cyber security national final in 2022, and Vitalijs Mihnevics coming away with a bronze medal in the Network Infrastructure Technician national final in 2023. The College has also recently unveiled a brand new Cyber Security Lab with the latest industry technology through the Government’s Stronger Towns Fund.

Liam Dinsdale, Cyber Security finalist said: “Taking part in the final is definitely going to be an interesting experience – I’ve never done anything like that before. I’m going into the final with confidence as these are things we do every day in the Cyber Security Lab. I also spend a lot of my free time learning and practicing my skills. WorldSkills competitions are a chance to put yourself out there and test the knowledge you’ve gained.”

Fellow finalist, Finley Baumber added: “I realised that if I really want a career in cyber security then taking part in WorldSkills competitions is going to make my CV stand out when applying for jobs. Even just getting to the final is an achievement – if I was an employer, I’d be impressed by that.”

Jacqui Maw, Curriculum Team Leader for Computing at BSDC said; “We’re delighted to see five of our learners getting through to the National Finals of the WorldSkills competitions. Our new Cyber Security Lab has provided a cutting-edge environment for our students to hone their skills, and their success reflects the industry-aligned training we offer. We are incredibly proud of their hard work and achievements, and look forward to supporting them as they compete for medals and the chance to be selected for Team UK.”