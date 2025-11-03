Computing students to get hands-on at Uniq Recycling

Computing students at Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) are gaining valuable industry experience through a rolling work placement programme at Uniq Recycling, part of a longstanding collaboration between the college and the local technology recycling company.

Over 20 students on the Level 2 Computing course will take part in work placements throughout the year, with two students attending each week. Uniq Recycling has partnered with BSDC for the last few years to offer these placements, giving students the chance to develop practical, work-ready skills, while making meaningful contributions to the company’s operations.

During their placements, students take part in a wide range of activities, from stripping down computers and rebuilding them to carrying out minor repairs and replacing screens and keys. They also help prepare electronic devices for resale by testing functionality

and setting up equipment such as hard drives and mobile phones.

Level 3 App Development student, Sifaath Haider undertook a work placement last year and found the experience beneficial for his skills development. He said: “My work experience placement at Uniq Recycling last year went really well. The highlight for me was the teamwork with the staff there. I feel the experience really supported me during my Level 2 assessments and played a part in helping me progress to Level 3. After completing my course, I hope to go to university and pursue a career in software engineering. For anyone nervous about work experience, I’d say don’t worry; you’ll be made to feel welcome and you’ll learn a lot if you stay focused and persevere.”

Uniq Recycling is an award-winning company specialising in sustainable device lifecycle solutions for smartphones and IT equipment. They work with organisations across the UK to buy back, repair and securely dispose of used devices, helping extend their life and reduce electronic waste.

Hayley Shorthouse, Managing Director of Uniq Recycling commented: “For us as a business, offering work experience is a way of giving back; making a difference to the community and the environment. We trialled the programme and received fantastic feedback from the students, which was really encouraging. It’s rewarding to see how much progress they make in such a short time. Our team is inclusive and supportive, and we genuinely enjoy helping students develop their skills. It’s something we’re proud to be part of and keen to continue.”

Jacqui Maw, Curriculum Team Leader at Burton and South Derbyshire College added: “We’re delighted to be working in partnership with Uniq Recycling to offer our students valuable work experience placements. These opportunities allow learners to build confidence, apply their skills in a real-world environment and gain insight into the IT industry. As part of their Green IT induction project, students made personal pledges to reduce the environmental impact of technology and created resources such as posters, presentations and leaflets. Their placement at Uniq allows them to put these ideas into practice by learning how to refurbish and repurpose electronic devices, developing their technical abilities while promoting sustainable use of technology.”

Burton and South Derbyshire College is encouraging more local employers to get involved in supporting students through work placements, helping to develop the next generation of skilled professionals. Employers interested in offering a placement opportunity are invited to get in touch via [email protected].