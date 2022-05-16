Counselling Placement Fair is a huge success

Inspirational guest speakers and employers gave visitors to a Counselling Placement Fair some fantastic advice and insight into the profession.

Held at Ardleigh Green campus in Hornchurch, the Fair brought together students over the age of 19 studying Counselling courses at New City College, with an array of knowledgeable people from the industry.

Mark Smithers, Dean of Higher Education at New City College, said: “The Fair was such a valuable event for all our students. The guest speakers were so motivational and informative about the difference the counselling profession makes to so many members of our communities. We learned that counselling changes lives and very often saves lives.

“After hearing from the speakers, the students found it invaluable that they could visit the Fair and were able to talk to key counselling providers about placements and opportunities to further their studies and careers. We had such positive comments from everyone.”

Speakers included:

Isaac Harvey, President of Wheels and Wheelchairs and peer facilitator for people with disabilities and mental health conditions, who spoke about diversity and disabilities

Sue Spong, of St Francis Hospice, who spoke about bereavement counselling

Iain Blake Lawson, of Duldzin Dragpa Buddhist Centre, who shared best practice for meditation and inner peace

Isaac, who carried out his presentation in a Q&A style, said: “It was a privilege to be asked to talk to the students who are training to become counsellors. My aim was to give them an insight into my life and different ways of thinking.”

During the open conversation he said he was driven to do what he does by his disability.

He said: “As a person with a disability I am a firm believer that I have a responsibility and I have the power to make changes. Assumptions are not always a good thing so the disabled community should work together to educate those who do not know about the problems. We should be asked for our expertise in all of the different fields when it comes to disability, in order to make things better for all.”

