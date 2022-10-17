Coventry University Group launches research institute in Europe as part of global growth plans

Coventry University Group is launching the new Coventry University Research Institute Europe (CURIE), with the ambition of broadening the scope of its campus in Poland to undertake challenge-led research.

Over time, local scientists and researchers will work with collaborators in Poland and across Europe, to help to resolve global issues such as clean growth and future mobility.

Coventry University Group already undertakes extensive research into some of the world’s greatest challenges, delivering impactful and innovative solutions, with 70% of its research classed as world-leading or internationally excellent*.

In 2020 the Group was the first in the UK to open a campus in Poland, and Coventry University Wroclaw is now supporting students with specialist business and IT degrees.

CURIE will complement the Group’s existing Wroclaw educational offer by taking research expertise from the university’s sixteen UK-based research centres and embedding aspects of their knowledge with researchers based at the Polish campus.

The university research teams are currently working on delivering sustainability solutions, focused on clean growth and future mobility, as well as cyber security and digital transformation, by exchanging their ideas and sharing knowledge with government organisations, policy makers, industry collaborators and other researchers.

As a priority area for CURIE, some of the university’s latest ‘low carbon’ activities are being showcased at the ‘Made in Wroclaw, Future Mindset Expo’ event, taking place in Poland on the 18 October 2022.

On display will be several low carbon devices and batteries designed for automated, connected and electric vehicles including a smart cell which demonstrates the university’s rapid prototyping and cell performance capabilities for electric car batteries.

Professor Richard Dashwood, Deputy Vice-Chancellor Research at Coventry University, will be at the event to officially launch CURIE.

Professor Dashwood said:

“The launch of the Coventry University Research Institute Europe is an important milestone in our journey to addressing some of the key global challenges. Our research experts will use their knowledge and insights and work hand in hand with our UK and European colleagues and collaborators to deliver innovative solutions for a better future.

“The ambition is that the European Institute will become an important space to grow our challenge led research and deliver impact as we work towards our collective mission of Creating Better Futures.”

To find out more about the low carbon vehicle technology that will be showcased at the Made in Wroclaw event click here and to get in touch with colleagues supporting CURIE, look for the contacts section on the dedicated website.

