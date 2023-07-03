Cranfield partners with ESCP in new international MBA linkup

Cranfield School of Management is partnering with leading European business school ESCP (École Supérieure de Commerce de Paris) to offer its MBA students an invaluable international experience.

From Autumn 2023, Cranfield students on the Full-time MBA programme (known as the Transformation MBA) will have the option to spend a month at the Madrid or Turin ESCP campuses, expanding their insights into global business practices. The new international experience forms part of Cranfield’s redesigned Full-time MBA which was placed in the UK top ten in the Financial Times rankings 2023. The programme is also number one in the UK for sector diversity (which assesses the industry backgrounds of students) and for its carbon footprint and commitment to net zero targets.

Over the month-long international placement, students travelling to ESCP will undertake two weeks of credit-bearing study, followed by a two-week consultancy project competition. The specialised areas of study on offer include consultancy, fintech innovation, and luxury management. Throughout their time abroad Cranfield students will be working alongside ESCP students, exchanging ideas and knowledge, and building connections.

Dr Leila Alinaghian, Director of the Full-time MBA and Associate Professor (Reader) of Business Relationships and Impact at Cranfield School of Management welcomed the collaboration:

“This partnership with such a prestigious business school adds another dimension to Cranfield’s Transformation MBA experience.

“Our mission to deliver a hands-on learning experience and create sustainable business practices is aligned with ESCP’s values and approach to teaching. Our students now have an exciting opportunity to immerse themselves in another educational environment and other cultures to build knowledge, experience and connections.”

Established in 1819, ESCP is the world’s oldest business school. Its MBA programme is ranked 8th in Europe and 27th worldwide in the 2023 Financial Times Global MBA rankings. Its Masters in Finance is ranked first globally.

ECSP Professor and Associate Dean of the MBA in International Management, Laura Reyero, commented:

“ESCP’s MBA strengthens its international dimension with this partnership, welcoming and incorporating into the group of our students those from the Cranfield MBA. The network of the students is broadened and the discussions in the classes can be even more interesting by welcoming students with other backgrounds and experiences.”

Cranfield – recognised as 8th in the UK for employability by the Center for World University Rankings – has developed the Transformation MBA to include tailored career pathways, allowing students to customise their learning experience. The one-year programme develops the knowledge, hands-on experience, and leadership skills needed to excel in the global business landscape. Find out more about the Transformation MBA.

Published in