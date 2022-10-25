Cranfield SoM launches bite-size postgraduate programmes, opening online, flexible learning to all

Cranfield School of Management launches new micro-credentials to support upskilling revolution

Global Online Stackable Programmes support lifelong learning and demands of the future world of work

Responding to changes in how people learn, work and achieve their career ambitions from home, Cranfield School of Management, one of Europe’s most established business schools, is launching a new micro-credentials offering to open up its world-class teaching in bite-sized modules to anyone across the globe.

Removing barriers to postgraduate study, Cranfield’s new Global Online Stackable Programmes offer self-paced flexible learning and pay-as-you-go options, allowing learners to create a truly individual experience to meet their personal goals, or the goals of their organisations.

Modules can be ‘stacked’ to cover personal interests and built to any level of learning – from four-hour ‘Bronze’ Cranfield Digital Certificates, which require no qualifications for entry, up to Silver, Gold, and postgraduate awards. The modules can be studied in a timeline that suits the learner, and the programmes open up a pathway to achieve a Master of Science (MSc) from a globally ranked University.

As part of an elite group of ‘triple-accredited’ and globally ranked institutions, Cranfield has spent two years developing the programme. With Covid-19 accelerating workplace changes and many people looking to refresh their knowledge and build new skills, the new programmes will support individual career aspirations and personal growth as well as organisational goals.

Modules cover a range of topics to support students in fast-tracking their route to management, including Transformation and Design, Risk and Resilience, and Sustainable and Ethical Business; and with the portfolio allowing users to sign up to individual modules rather than requiring a commitment to take on a full degree, businesses can quickly benefit by using them for additional training and education to boost skills and productivity.

David Oglethorpe, Pro-Vice-Chancellor and Dean of Cranfield School of Management said:

“In recognition of the changing way we live, work and learn, we have spent the last two years developing our Global Online Stackable Programmes to create a flexible and accessible learning experience that can support lifelong learning.

“We’re truly opening up the way people can access world-class business school education with this new initiative, and our passion for accessible, active and engaged learning runs throughout its core. Learners can combine on-demand study with faculty-led online sessions and ‘Impact Accelerator’ workshops to build a learning path that suits their goals, builds confidence and supports careers and personal growth.

“We’re proud to be a globally leading business institution, and this new flexible, learning pathway offers the very best of Cranfield School of Management. The quality of our content, the passion of our practising experts, and the immediate real-world application of our teaching is imbued in everything we do, including the delivery of this truly exciting new digital direction for us.”

To mark the launch, the School is providing six ‘Gold’ level scholarships. Further details will be announced on 28 October, via the Cranfield School of Management LinkedIn page.

Learners who receive a Postgraduate Award will also have access to Cranfield’s leading alumni community, spanning over 171 different countries. For more information, visit cranfield.ac.uk/som/global-online-stackable-programmes.

Those who are interested in hearing more about the programme can sign up to Cranfield’s online launch event. Taking place on 23 November from 12 noon, attendees will have the chance to meet some of the business school’s leading academics. Find out more: www.cranfield-online-stackables-launch.com

Cranfield School of Management consistently performs well in the major school and programme specific rankings, including a ‘top ten UK’ spot in the Financial Times European Business School Rankings 2021 and sixth in the world for the Business School Teaching Power Rankings 2021 – reinforcing its position as a top global management school.

