Creative Media Students to Get Broadcast Quality Kit in New Partnership With VMI

Creative media students Noah, Sinesh, Daniel and Maryam with Matt Fisher (L) and Ian Jackson (R) during the Cinematography workshop

West London College is proud to announce a significant partnership with camera rental company, VMI, who supply camera packages to the TV Industry for dramas, feature films, documentaries, music videos and more.

The partnership will ensure students on media courses at Ealing Green College will have access to cutting-edge equipment, with VMI donating a full ARRI digital camera kit, worth £100,000, to the college. The camera kit is still used in industry production and this particular camera was most recently used for shooting season 22 of ITV’s “Midsomer Murders” in summer 2021, which is due to continue airing throughout 2022.

In addition, West London College students will have guaranteed places on VMI’s industry training sessions, which will take place in the college’s TV studios.

Barry Bassett, Managing Director, said, “We love what West London College stands for and supporting young people in our local community and is very much in keeping with VMI’s ESG priorities. We’re thrilled to be able to partner with them to provide industry support that will share best practice, current knowledge and trends, as well as providing students and staff with access to the latest equipment. In addition, we plan to help them with greatly subsidised equipment to help with making future productions too.”

Tracy Round-Turner, Assistant Principal, said, “This partnership is hugely exciting for West London College, providing a range of unique opportunities for our media students. VMI are industry leaders in camera rental, and we are incredibly proud to be partnering with them.”

West London College offers a wide range of creative media production courses, covering TV and film, from Level 1 to Level 3, enabling students to progress to university, apprenticeships and employment in the sector. This partnership will strengthen and enhance the future progression opportunities offered to students, allowing them to experience working with the latest equipment, alongside industry professionals.

If you are interested in studying Creative Media Production at West London College click on the link to browse and apply.

