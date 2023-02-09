Cyber security classes available for Midlands schools

Young people in secondary schools across the Black Country and in Sandwell are being offered an insight into the fascinating world of cyber security through a series of free school workshops.

Popularised in dramas such as Channel 4’s The Undeclared War, cyber security has become a crucial part of the UK’s war on crime and terror.

Now the UK’s largest coding and computer science educator is offering schools free places on workshops that will show pupils the basics of cyber security, career opportunities and the routes into those careers.

School of Coding, based in Wolverhampton, has 200 places available for its in-school workshops, which are funded by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) and aimed at young people aged between 14 and 19.

Manny Athwal, School of Coding CEO, said:

“More and more of our lives involve technology and connectivity. That means, as young people leave school, college and university, they will increasingly need to understand the languages of coding and firms will need to invest more in their cyber security. “There is no doubt that this will be an area of employment that will expand rapidly. By getting young people interested now, we are able to show them the basics of what cyber security is and talk to them about the various routes into those careers. “Through these free courses we will be able to accommodate a number of schools and we would like to hear from anyone who is interested. Thanks to funding from the DCMS, we can offer the courses at no cost to the schools.”

Last year School of Coding also offered free cyber security workshops in the Midlands for families with youngsters aged between seven and 17. The Workshops provided an understanding of what Cyber Security is and means, with advice, guidance and fun activities for families. The workshops were very welcomed by hundreds of parents for their children and as a result DCMS decided to further fund the provision so that schools could benefit from the same provision. The initiative also involves the University of Wolverhampton, who provide advice on guidance for students to study Cyber Security at University.

School of Coding teaches over 2,000 students each month, working with major universities and over 100 schools and colleges across the UK, as well as Government departments and major names like Lloyds Bank and the BBC.

