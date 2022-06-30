DCG Teams Up With HSG To Save Water, Money And Improve The Washroom Experience

Derby College Group (DCG) has further improved its environmental credentials by teaming up with market-leading washroom water conservations specialists HSG who have installed their award-winning Ureco system at three key sites.

A total of 43 Ureco units and 13 Uretech water managers have been installed at DCG’s flagship technical and vocational skills college, The Roundhouse, in Pride Park as well as at the neighbouring Hudson Building and the Joseph Wright Centre in the city centre.

HSG’s Ureco system earnt the company The Queen’s Award for Innovation in 2018 in recognition of the benefits it brings to customers ranging from single site restaurants and offices to major shopping, sports and entertainment venues such as the O2 Arena.

Firstly, the urinal sleeve stops smells by trapping urinal odours below the surface and reduces blockages through our patented enzyme system which breaks down the fat, acid and salt in urine.

This enables the Uretech water manager to reduce urinal flushes from around 96 times to just four times a day – saving money and natural resources by reducing water consumption by up to 96%.

The installation will save more than 4.5 million litres of water a year across these DCG sites – equating to a £11,333 reduction in water bills and will improve the washroom experience for staff, students and visitors alike.

Simon Rice is managing director of family-owned HSG, based in Derby’s Pride Park. He said: “We already work with a large number of schools, colleges and universities across the UK who share the common goals of reducing their carbon footprint and providing high quality facilities so we are pleased to welcome Derby College Group on board.

“Having carried out a full survey of the sites, our specialist technical services team will now return on site to carry out maintenance of the Ureco system to ensure that savings accrue year on year.”

DCG Director of Estates Iain Baldwin concluded: “We are delighted to have worked with a local specialist company to find a solution that not only reduces water consumption but also improves the washroom experience for everyone in these particularly busy buildings.

“The Ureco’s patented design, alongside the use of HSG’s special cleaning fluids, has already reduced maintenance time and costs which is welcome news for our multi-faceted estates and facilities team and has been supported by our environmental and sustainability officer.”

