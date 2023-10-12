Degreed Reaches New Milestones for Its SAP Partnership, Furthering Mission to Place All Business-Critical Learning in a Single Place

Degreed’s integration with SAP® SuccessFactors® Learning helps deliver learning in a single place, enabling customers to improve the learner experience, efficiency, and utilization of their learning resources.

Degreed, the learning platform that makes lifelong learning and data-driven development easy for hundreds of companies globally, continues its seven-year partnership with SAP, reaching several key milestones in that time including achieving spotlight status on SAP Store in June 2023 and a new customer implementation.

Integrated with the SAP® SuccessFactors® Learning solution, the Degreed Learning Experience Platform (LXP) has been successfully deployed across a variety of global organizations. Degreed customers who have implemented the integration can see the critical learning and development activities happening across their organizations, with all learning in a single place; from required compliance training to the most aspirational skill-building underway by individuals, teams, departments, or entire companies. More learning and skills data is generated with less manual work for L&D and data teams, giving a more efficient way to empower employee growth and track development.

“At Degreed, we truly think that support for an inclusive and varied ecosystem offers the best features, flexibility, and satisfaction for our clients while adding value to all their existing investments,” said Nag Chandrashekar, Chief Product and Platform Officer at Degreed.

“By partnering with SAP, Degreed empower our clients with the advantage of swiftly implementing a tailored and effective learning and skills strategy while ensuring that their SAP SuccessFactors suite continues to remain the system of record for user profiles and skills.”

Degreed integrates with the SAP SuccessFactors Learning solution through four key areas:

Catalog: An employee can easily search and discover SAP SuccessFactors Learning content using the Degreed unified and AI-driven personalized search. The employee is then directed back to SAP SuccessFactors Learning to access the content.

Single Sign-on (SSO): Employees can use a single login to securely access Degreed and the SAPSuccessFactors Learning solution.

Completions: When employees complete a course in SAP SuccessFactors Learning, the course status is automatically updated on their Degreed profiles.

Required learning: Courses assigned to employees and marked as required in SAP SuccessFactors Learning are reflected in Degreed and highlighted on their “Today’s Learning page.” Completed and verified courses are also reflected on an employee’s Degreed profile.

One industry-leading pharmaceutical company that has implemented the integration, originally wanted to bring required training together in one easy-to-find place. At the same time, it took the opportunity to be more specific and intentional when encouraging employees to embrace role-based learning.

“We have one place where every colleague can go to see not only what they need to do, but also ways they might grow and build their skills in partnership with peers and partners,” said the CLO of the company. “Everything I need for compliance and required training. Everything I need for role-based training. Everything I have access to for desired learning experiences.”

Looking ahead, the significant milestone of Degreed achieving spotlight status reflects the strong performance of Degreed on SAP Store and a natural evolution of Degreed’s continuing partnership with SAP. It reflects a commitment to helping our clients enhance learning experiences that focus on the critical skills organizations and individuals need, while also confirming the robust enterprise-readiness of the Degreed LXP. Building on this foundation, Degreed plans further innovation for its integration with SAP SuccessFactors Learning in the future.

Degreed recently attended SAP SuccessConnect from October 2-4, hosting a demo session in the Partner Demo Pod, and participating in a speed networking session “Match with the Right Partner Solution for Learning and Development,” where attendees learned how partners can help customers augment their SAP SuccessFactors solutions.

Degreed is available on a license basis on SAP Store, to organizations who use SAP SuccessFactors solutions. Visit the Degreed blog to learn more.

