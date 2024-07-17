Department for Education approve £21 million funding for Merrist Wood College and University Centre campus redevelopment

The multi-million-pound redevelopment of Merrist Wood College and University Centre will begin in August 2024 after the Department for Education (DfE) approved £21 million funding to commence the work.

This crucial funding award will enable one of the largest investment projects in Activate Learning’s history as the project aims to transform and modernise the college’s aging facilities.

The project will see state of the art teaching and learning facilities developed on the Surrey-based campus, one of eight that makes up the wider Activate Learning group.

Aligned with Activate Learning’s commitment to providing industry-standard facilities that reflect the dynamic and evolving educational needs of our community, these new facilities will benefit the hundreds of learners that come through the campus every year. The redevelopment will include upgrades to existing buildings, new state-of-the-art learning spaces, and improved resources for both students and staff.

This exciting development has been approved by the Department for Education as part of its ongoing initiative to upgrade educational facilities across the country.

Merrist Wood College and University Centre was identified as a potential beneficiary in the latest phase of this transformative funding effort, with the funding announced in April 2021.

Gary Headland DL, Chief Executive of Activate Learning, expressed his enthusiasm about the project. He said:

“We are absolutely thrilled to receive this £21 million investment from the Department for Education. This funding will allow us to significantly enhance and modernise the facilities at Merrist Wood College and University Centre, ensuring that our students have access to state-of-the-art resources and learning environments.

“This redevelopment is a testament to our commitment to providing exceptional education and training opportunities, further cementing Merrist Wood College’s position as an anchor partner within the local and wider Surrey community.

“We are dedicated to fostering an environment where students can thrive and succeed, and this investment will enable us to support the needs and aspirations of our learners for generations to come.”

The redevelopment will not only strengthen the college’s ability to provide top-quality education but will also ensure that facilities can meet the future needs of all learners, particularly in the development of land-based skills.

Jo Manser, Group Director of Merrist Wood College and University Centre and Activate Learning’s Landbased faculty, also welcomed this latest development.

She said:

“Securing this investment is a massive step forward for Merrist Wood College. We are very proud of our 81-year history, but this investment will preserve our future in Landbased education for years to come.

“I am very excited to share our plans with everyone, plans that will not only allow us to continue to provide quality education but also further develop technology integration and collaborative initiatives that will not only serve our learners but also the local community in Surrey.

“I cannot wait to open the doors to our new faculties to all in the 2025 academic year.’”

Philip Waddup, Group Director of Property, Environment and Sustainability at Activate Learning, said:

“Following close collaboration with the Department for Education, designers and advisors, I am really pleased to have a main contractor appointed and work ready to start.

“The project will create two new highly sustainable low carbon buildings and new glasshouses, providing the wide-ranging specialist industry-focused facilities and accommodation required to support and develop our future learners from April 2026.”