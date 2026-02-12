Derventio Education celebrates apprenticeships as Managing Director marks company’s 20th apprentice

A Derby businessman is urging fellow business owners to give apprentices a chance after his firm celebrated the success of its 20th apprentice.

Stuart Reece, founder and managing director of Derventio Education, began his working life on a Youth Training Scheme (YTS) programme – an early form of apprenticeship – and credits that experience with shaping both his career and his approach to leadership.

He says apprenticeships not only provide young people with a vital route into employment but also deliver long-term benefits for businesses willing to invest in them.

To mark National Apprenticeship Week, Stuart is encouraging employers to consider taking on an apprentice, highlighting the positive impact the programme has had on his own business over the years.

The company provides education software to schools and academy trusts around the world, would never have got off the ground if he had not been given a similar opportunity himself.

“I wouldn’t be where I am today without the opportunity I was given on a YTS,” he said.

“It gave me real-world experience, confidence and a pathway into a career I might not otherwise have had. We’ve seen first-hand how apprentices grow with the business, develop valuable skills and, in many cases, build long-term careers with us.”

The company has recently taken on programmer Bill Aston, 18, who started an apprenticeship with the company in 2023 after completing his GCSEs at Ecclesbourne School.

The firm’s 20th apprentice, Bill has since progressed into a permanent role and is now working as part of the development team, contributing to software used by schools and academy trusts across the UK and beyond.

He said:

“Starting my apprenticeship straight after my GCSEs gave me the chance to learn on the job while gaining real experience. It was quite an adjustment at first – just calling everyone by their first name seemed strange.

“I was staggered that I was given responsibility from day one and it’s been really rewarding to see my work making a real difference. The apprenticeship has given me confidence, practical skills and a clear career path.

“Some of my friends stayed on at school and are now at university – but they are building up lots of debt and I don’t feel like I’ve missed out at all. I’d recommend it to anyone.”