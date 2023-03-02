Develop Better Numeracy Skills with Acacia Training

If the thought of Maths makes you anxious, take the first steps in becoming number confident with the Acacia Training Multiply courses. As a new government-funded initiative, our programmes have been developed to help adults aged 19+ to improve their numeracy ability, and are completely free to anybody currently out of work. Acacia Training are the official Multiply course providers for Stoke and Staffordshire, offering a number of flexible programmes, available via online and face-to-face teaching.

Whether you are an individual looking for help with budgeting and bills, assisting children with homework, or an organisation looking to up-skill your workforce, their range of fully-funded maths are designed to suit your needs.

Maths Made Easy

This course is aimed at dispelling some of the myths surrounding maths, designed for those wishing to go back to basics and overcome their number anxiety. Learners will develop a range of essential maths skills for everyday life, which will be delivered using practical examples such as managing money, homework help, travel planning and meal preparation.

Maths to Move Up

For anybody struggling with maths within the workplace, this course is designed to help learners upskill in numeracy. Working alongside different employers, the delivery of this programme focuses on specific role-related tasks that require specific maths aptitude to complete. The aim of the course is to help learners to build confidence in a range of numeracy-based problem-solving skills, that will enable them to move up in their career.

Finance Debt & Management

With budgeting and personal finance playing such an important part in everyday life, this programme is intended to help learners gain an understanding of lending and the associated risks. Our course leaders will teach participants about managing personal debt, different types of lending, and where to seek support to manage personal finances.

To find out more and express your interest, visit the Acacia Training website (select Maths Multiply) – https://acaciatraining.co.uk/expression-of-interest/

