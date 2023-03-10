Distance Learning sustainability course helps local business with Net Zero goals

A local business has shown commitment to its sustainability pledge by upskilling employees through Solihull College & University Centre’s Distance Learning provision.

The College offers a wide range of free Distance Learning courses to support both the needs of businesses and individuals. Understanding Climate Change & Environmental Awareness (NCFE Level 2 Certificate) is a popular choice for organisations dedicated to meeting their Net Zero goals and embedding good sustainability practices within their culture.

Amy Ahmed-Dolphin, Account Director and Head of ESG Communications at Whistle PR Agency, studied the course along with two of her colleagues. After engaging with the College’s Business Elevator Project, designed to identify and support local businesses’ skills gaps, Amy was directed to Understanding Climate Change & Environmental Awareness by the College’s Training Needs Analyst, Nadia Davies.

Nadia conducts organisational needs analysis with clients and businesses to provide them with a range of options for upskilling and developing their teams. She says:

“It’s been inspiring to observe the commitment & progress made by Whistle PR towards their Net Zero goals. They’ve done an outstanding job of applying their new knowledge in the workplace by designing an action plan to halve their emissions by 2030 and reach net zero by 2050. Furthermore, Amy’s contribution at our event ‘How going green can boost your business’ provided other local businesses with a superb insight into Environmental Social Governance”.

Following the completion of the 9-week Distance Learning course, Amy delivered a presentation at one of the College’s Bitesize Events disseminating the knowledge she had developed on the course with other local businesses.

Business Support Manager at Whistle PR Agency, Claire Saltmarshe comments:

“I was impressed with the course content which was up to date with relevant and timely societal issues being considered such as COVID-19. We recommend the course to others as it is a great resource to understand environmental issues on a regional as well as global level.”

The course covers how organisations and individuals can reduce energy consumption and carbon footprints by developing an understanding of resource efficiency and waste management.

Whistle PR Agency’s Management Accountant, Alice Wilson shares:

“I gained a solid ground-level understanding of what the issues are and ways that we can tackle them. The nature of the course allowed us to manage it well with our work commitments and doing it as a team helped us engage in conversations about the various modules and topics.”

Enrol now on the course and take the first steps towards reaching your sustainability goals by contacting the College via [email protected] or 0121 678 7181.

