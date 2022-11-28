Dumfries & Galloway College Graduation Day

It was a day of smiles and scrolls as students were honoured at Dumfries and Galloway College’s Graduation Day.

The event consisted of two ceremonies (morning and afternoon), at Crichton Memorial Church on Tuesday, November 22, where students graduating from the academic year of 2021-22 received their HNC or HND awards in the curriculum areas of Business, Accounting, Computing, Creative Industries, Early Education and Childcare, Health and Social Studies, Beauty Therapy, Engineering, Sport & Fitness.

And it was an extra special day for the student prize winners, who had even more reason to celebrate after being recognised as the ‘best in class’.

Student Prize Winners

Crichton Foundation Prize: Edward Boyd

Creative Industries Student of the Year: Navid Ali

Business & Accounting Studies Student of the Year: Viktor Nestrasil

Computing Student of the Year: Clark McAllister

Engineering Student of the Year: Lewis Kennington

Sport and Fitness Student of the Year: Kyle Dinnell

Early Learning and Childcare Student of the Year: Robyn Leigh Niven

Digital Health and Social Care Student of the Year: Neibh Maxwell

SQA Student Award Neibh Maxwell

Hospitality Student of the Year: Sarah Turner

Beauty Therapy Student of the Year: Karen Copeland

The students were not the only ones who were honoured on the day as DGC also awarded college fellowships to Dame Barbara Kelly, Delia Holland and Marshall Dallas.

A partner in a farming enterprise in Galloway for more than 50 years, most of Dame Barbara Kelly’s work has been in the public and third sector. Dame Barbara’s business appointments have included Non-Executive Director, Clydesdale Bank plc; the Scottish Advisory Board, BP plc; Board Member, BT Scotland; and Board Member Post Office Scotland.

Ms Holland was one of the longest-serving member of the board of Dumfries and Galloway College until her retirement in 2021, while Dumfries-born Mr Dallas is Chief Executive of Edinburgh International Conference Centre and Scottish Tourism Alliance board member.

In her address to the audience, College Principal Joanna Campbell said:

“Today is a wonderful day of celebration for you all. I could not be prouder of everyone’s achievement in graduating today – the Class of 2022.

“It is great to welcome students and their families as we all come together with my college colleagues who have supported you all on your learner journey.

“Today should also be about reflection. Reflection on the Class of 2022’s achievements and also the obstacles you may have overcome to get you here today. It is also a time to celebrate your achievements and look forward to the next chapter in your life.”

