Durham Online MBA Ranked #1 Value for Money in the UK and Europe, and #2 Globally for ESG by the Financial Times 

The Online MBA Programme at Durham University Business School has been recognised amongst the best in the world by the Financial Times in its annual Global Online MBA Ranking.

The report, published today, names the Durham MBA (Online) within the top five best programmes within the UK and Europe, and amongst the global top 10, alongside other prestigious institutions such as Warwick Business School, IE Business School and the Tepper School of Business at Carnegie Mellon University.

In keeping with the current needs and demands of today’s business school applicants, the programme has also ranked 1st in the UK and Europe and 2nd globally for Value For Money, and has been placed 1st in the UK and 2nd globally for its efforts toward ESG and net zero teaching.

Professor Cathy Cassell, Executive Dean of Durham University Business School believes it’s these factors that business schools must focus on further in the future.

“It is a fantastic accomplishment for our Online MBA programme to be once again recognised amongst the best on the market. As an institution we have always strived to provide high levels of quality, variety and access for applicants to our business education programmes, and our Online MBA programme has always been a key part of that mission.

“Another core part of our ethos is sustainability and social responsibility. Increasingly, business schools must strive to ensure sure their programmes, activities and values continue to meet the needs and priorities of applicants, and can make a positive impact on the world around them. We are proud that our own efforts in this area have been recognised in this ranking in the Value for Money and ESG criteria.”

Today’s ranking maintains the School’s steady reputation as being amongst the top institutions globally from which students can pursue an Online MBA. Durham has remained within the Financial Times’ top 10, since first entering into the ranking in 2014.

Durham University Business School is one of the UK’s longest established business schools, carrying three internationally-recognised quality accreditations; EQUIS, AACSB and AMBA. It has established a solid reputation for providing innovative learning methods for its students, first launching its Online MBA, originally classed as a Distance Learning MBA, in 1998.

Twenty five years later, the programme has evolved significantly. Today’s students utilise a range of modern tech tools to ensure 24/7 support in their learning experience, can build flexibility for the duration of their programme to help facilitate simultaneous study and career progression, gain dedicated careers support, utilise new technologies to build stronger ties with remote classmates. Participants are also offered the option of blended learning, taking modules on campus as well as online.

In line with their on-campus Full-Time MBA peers, Durham’s Online MBA students also have the option to specialise their studies by following one of three structured pathways: Entrepreneurship, Consultancy or Technology.

You can learn more about the Durham Online MBA at the Durham University Business School website. The next Online Information Session for the Durham MBA takes place on Thursday 11 May. The session provides insights into the Durham MBA and advice on the admissions process.

About Durham University Business School

Durham University Business School is part of Durham University, one of the oldest established universities in the UK and is one of an elite group of business schools in the UK to hold triple accreditation. Triple accreditation, or the “Triple Crown”, is only achieved by a select few of the best business schools in Europe. Durham University Business School has the privilege of being accredited by the three most important accreditation organisations AACSB (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business), AMBA (Association of MBAs) and EFMD/EQUIS (European Quality Improvement System).

The School offers a range of acclaimed programmes and attracts considerable levels of external research funding, enjoying extensive links within both the business and academic worlds. The School is also an internationally renowned research-led institution with a network of over 36,000 alumni from more than 140 countries.

Its Masters programmes consistently appear in top independent rankings for both quality and reputation. Taught by a world-class faculty and supported by international-quality research, these intensive one-year, full-time programmes help students to develop the analytical and practical skills employers value.

For more information on Durham University Business School visit: www.dur.ac.uk/business

