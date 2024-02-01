Durham University launches new Executive MSc to advance understanding and application of behaviour change in the workplace

Durham University is proud to announce the launch of an innovative new, predominantly online executive postgraduate programme – the Executive MSc in Behavioural Science.

Designed to equip professionals with advanced skills to drive change through behavioural science, this timely degree focuses on real-world application to pressing issues in business, public policy, sustainability, health, and society.

Delivered through a blend of online and in-person learning, the 18-month part-time programme examines how small changes to environments and choice architecture can spur positive behavioural shifts.

Core topics include research methods, applied data science, leadership, communication, managing diversity, and an applied consultancy-style research project.

The interdisciplinary curriculum features leading behavioural science experts from Durham University’s internationally top-ranked Department of Psychology.

Programme Director, Professor Mark Rubin of Durham University, said:

“People’s behaviour shapes outcomes across every industry and policy area, from health to financial decision making to environmental choices.

“With companies increasingly turning to behavioural science for guidance, this programme meets a growing need for working professionals to gain expertise to improve key metrics from employee wellbeing to customer retention to sustainability.”

The inaugural Executive MSc in Behavioural Science cohort begins in September 2024.

Entry is competitive, requiring at minimum a 2:1 undergraduate degree and two years’ work experience demonstrating leadership potential.

Professor Markus Hausmann, Head of the Department of Psychology at Durham University, said:

“We’re proud to leverage Durham’s excellence in behavioural research to translate evidence-based insights to those applying behavioural science at senior levels.”

This innovative Master’s degree is designed to equip ambitious professionals with the knowledge and skills to drive change through a deeper understanding of human behaviour.

Two short on-campus blocks will provide opportunities for invaluable peer networking and exposure to Durham’s unique educational environment.

Prospective students can apply to enrol to the programme here.

