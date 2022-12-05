École Ducasse and ALMA create unique training programme open to all on the fundamentals of French and Italian pastry-making

École Ducasse, through the École Nationale Supérieure de Pâtisserie in France, and ALMA, The School of Italian Culinary Arts, are combining their pastry expertise to offer a unique two-month programme for students wishing to learn the emblematic and fundamental techniques of the world’s two most famous pastry-making nations.

The first month of the Pastry Arts diploma will be taught in Yssingeaux, France at the École Nationale Supérieure de Pâtisserie, the leading French pastry school in the École Ducasse network, followed by one month at ALMA, the leading Italian culinary arts school which is dedicated to Italian gastronomy and hospitality. ALMA is based in the heart of the Food Valley, at the gates of Parma, a city recognised by UNESCO for its creative gastronomy. Students will go on to receive a joint degree from these two internationally-renowned institutions.

This intensive programme offers an immersion in the world of pastry through two countries acclaimed for their expertise in the pastry arts, and is specially designed for students who wish to learn the basics of French and Italian pastry. Among many subjects, students will learn about the classics of bread and viennoiseries, chocolate and confectionery, new trends in healthier pastry, artistic pieces, Italian ice cream and the creation of restaurant desserts.

In both schools, students will learn in small groups in a personalised and interactive manner. Ninety per cent of the students’ skill acquisition is done through hands-on learning workshops, which will be complemented by masterclasses given by renowned French and Italian chefs. Students will also benefit from state-of-the-art equipment, learning to work in a professional and contemporary environment.

The first class – which starts on 5th June 2023 – will have Luc Debove, Executive Pastry Chef, Meilleur Ouvrier de France and World Champion of Ice Cream as its French sponsor, while the Italian instructors will include Davide Comaschi, World Chocolate Master and Master of Art and Craft (MAM), an award given to the best Italian pastry chefs.

Matteo Berti, Educational Director at ALMA, said: “We are delighted to be able to collaborate with École Ducasse in the development of a programme that is unique in the world, bringing together the best of Italian and French expertise. This can only be a source of inspiration for all.” Debove, Executive Pastry Chef at École Ducasse and patron of the course, added: “During the programme, students will be able to acquire the subtleties of this profession on both a technical and artistic level.”

