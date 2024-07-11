École Polytechnique Joins Forces with Columbia University to Launch Global Dual Degree in Engineering

The prestigious institutions to welcome its first cohort of students in September 2024 in France.

École Polytechnique, France’s leading engineering institution, and Columbia University have announced the launch of the Global Dual Degree in Engineering, a joint Bachelor’s and Master’s degree. Set to welcome its first cohort of students in September 2024 – the new programme offers students a unique opportunity to gain a global perspective on engineering education.

The global dual degree, taught entirely in English, will provide students with the opportunity to study at École Polytechnique in France for 3 years and Columbia University in the United States for 18 months, allowing them to benefit from the expertise and resources of both institutions. Graduates will pioneer novel solutions in a range of fields, including sustainability, environmental conservation, resource management and climate change. This academic experience will not only provide a well-rounded educational experience, but will also broaden cultural horizons, preparing them for success in an increasingly interconnected world.

École Polytechnique’s Bachelor Programme will allow students to customise their academic journey according to their professional goals with double-track options: Mathematics and Economics, Mathematics and Computer Science or Mathematics and Physics. Whilst Columbia University offers the choice of nine masters according to the double track chosen for their Bachelor degree.

Promotion to Columbia’s Master’s degree programs will be decided by the Student Progression Committee, based on academic performance and project requirements.