Eden Training Solutions Appoints Two Specialist SENCo Educators

Jenn Rowbotham and Carly Smith bring over 20 years of combined experience working as Special Educational Need Coordinators in nursery settings. As such, the duo will layer personal knowledge and professional insights into Eden Training Solutions’ tailored SENCo qualification, enabling Early Years practitioners to provide the very best support to children, parents, and carers.

Eden’s Special Education Needs Coordinators in Early Years accredited course is aimed at Level 3 Nursery Practitioners in a private, voluntary, or independent settings, and is tailored for those already working in a SENCo role or for those interested in upskilling. The course spans eight weeks, and combines teaching sessions with expert tutors, with specific tasks and assignments designed to explore the role and responsibilities of the SENCo in an early years setting and understand the strategies and techniques for supporting children and their families.

Eden Skills Coaches, Jenn and Carly, who have been instrumental in developing the new SENCo programme, which is set to roll out to national nurseries from July 2022, both worked as nursery managers before stepping into their coaching roles at the specialist Early Years training provider. As such, each of them has first-hand experience of the crucial role a SENCo plays in ensuring the best possible educational outcomes for nursery-aged children with SEND.

Carly Smith, who has worked in the Early Years sector for 17 years, starting her career as a level 2 apprentice, and working her way up to the manager role at ‘Outstanding’ Ofsted rated Cliff Hill in Day Nursery, comments:

“I’m delighted to be part of the development and delivery of this SENCo qualification which, in my opinion, is long overdue in our industry. Over the years I’ve seen how the limited resources available to nurseries have failed the needs of children and families, and I believe there is no other training course out there that delivers the breadth and depth of insights, strategies and techniques that ours does for supporting preschool children.”

Jenn Rowbotham, who has also worked in the nursery industry for more than a decade, whilst achieving a degree in Early Year Practice, adds:

“The SENCo training I received over 10 years ago was delivered by the local authority, and covered the very basics, with the majority of my learning gleaned ‘on the job’. By adding real-life experience to the training, we can give people the support and knowledge they truly need to navigate the nuances of the role.”

“We have chosen to make the qualification free-of-charge to all of our Early Years apprentices to allow nurseries to access the optimum training and, in many cases, have more than one qualified SENCo on-site to have a team of trained staff that can work together to meet children’s needs.”

The accredited SENCo course developed by Eden Training Solutions covers two units: ‘roles and responsibilities of the SENCo in the Early Years’ and ‘strategies and techniques for supporting children and families. It is provided at two levels – CPD (non-accredited), which is free to all Eden Training Solutions’ Early Year apprentices, and fully accredited at a nominal cost of £100 to cover registration and certification costs.

Eden’s SENCo courses are also available to non-apprentices at all nurseries throughout the UK – with the non-accredited course costing £50 to £100, and the accredited qualification available from £100-£150*.

