EDTECH STARTUPS AND SCALE-UPS URGED TO APPLY FOR 3RD ANNUAL SUPER CONNECT FOR GOOD COMPETITION

The Super Connect for Good competition supported by Empact Ventures and Hays returns for a third year supported by Albion Business School for the EdTech application stream

This year, start-ups and scale-ups can enter across the UK, Ireland, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand

Last year’s EdTech winner was Glasgow-based Klik2learn

EdTech start-ups and scale-ups across the UK, Ireland, Europe, Australia and New Zealand are urged to apply for the annual Super Connect for Good Competition – now open for entries.

The competition, now in its third year and backed by Empact Ventures and Hays has put the spotlight on a number of innovative tech start-ups and scale-ups across the UK and Europe. Last year’s EdTech winner was Klik2learn in Glasgow, a digital learning resource allowing companies to offer a fully online accredited qualification in English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL)

The competition encourages companies to enter whose products or services are bringing positive social change and are impacting people’s lives through technology. Applicants can enter across ten industry categories including AI for Good, EdTech, HealthTech, MedTech, Climate Tech and new categories such as FoodTech.

This year, the competition has been extended across Australia and New Zealand and will feature a new category called the Empact Challenge, encouraging applicants to enter and outline how their innovations can be adapted to support the crisis in Ukraine with a £5,000 cash prize on offer from PACE in London and expertise from Presidium Network in Bristol.

EdTech is at the heart of the Super Connect for Good Competition which aligns with the UN’s Global Goals and in particular the Quality education goal that focuses on ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education and promoting lifelong learning opportunities for all

This year, the innovation partner for the EdTech stream is Albion Business School, a not-for-profit enterprise which provides cost effective, high quality, UK university business and entrepreneurship education in developing regions around the globe. The winner will secure a guaranteed pilot of their innovation with the organisation and/or its programmes.

The Top 10 Finalists selected by Albion Business School will be announced in September 2022 before going head-to-head at the Top 100 Showcase event on 13th October 2022. The Global EdTech Winner will be announced at the Global Final on the 24th November 2022 and will be featured in the Top 100 Global Tech for Good report in 2023.

James Hallahan, Director at Hays, commented: “We’re really pleased to be supporting the Super Connect for Good competition for the third year running as we recognise the innovative solutions and products out there that are truly making a difference in people’s lives. Organisations are tackling real world problems, such as our winners from last year which covered technology supporting neurological disorders, and air pollution to name a few. We’re looking forward to seeing the calibre of entries this year.”

Dr David Bozward, Trustee of Albion Business School commented: “Tech for Good and Albion Business School have the same values and mission, in terms of both creating positive social impact on people’s lives, especially the poorest in the world. This makes working with the winning EdTech venture a core milestone for us to allow them to make a global impact in our mission to educate tomorrow’s international leaders.

Kosta Mavroulakis, Founder & CEO of Empact Ventures commented: “We are delighted to co-design the third edition of the Super Connect for Good Competition 2022 to recognise and super connect the most impact-led tech start-ups and scale-ups across the globe. Education has always been one of the most important parts of any society in the world for anyone, at any age, to continue to gain knowledge and learn new skills. We encourage and welcome EdTech startups and scaleups to apply to contribute to increasing the quality and wider accessibility of education for all”.

Applications are now open to take part in the Super Connect for Good competition until the 18th July at 11pm UK Time. Click here to find out more and enter.

