MH&A launches product development practice

Specialist consulting firm MH&A this week launched a new qualification, assessment, and curriculum design offer to support exam boards, professional bodies, universities, and others.

The new offer will help clients:

Think about what qualifications and other products they should develop.

Develop all types of new qualification product, at all levels, and for all sectors.

Develop all types of assessment strategy, sample and live assessment materials.

Develop curriculum materials including schemes of learning, sessions plans and activities.

The firm will work with clients on a flexible basis, providing the level and type of support which each client needs to build and maintain their product portfolio – including the option to commission substantial development work from MH&A, end-to-end.

MH&A works with clients in and around central Government, the education and economic development sectors to create exceptional outcomes. Since it was founded by Professor Matt Hamnett in 2018, the firm has done a huge amount of work with Ofqual-regulated awarding clients – on strategy, transformation, innovation, service delivery and product development.

Of the practice launch, managing partner Professor Matt Hamnett said:

“Qualifications sit at the heart of our education and training system. We’ve created this new offer to help awarding and accreditation clients respond to the incredible rate of change in our labour market and tech landscape – and the continued evolution of the regulatory context.

We’re looking forward to building on the work we’ve already done to support, for example, the development of apprenticeship standards, T Level qualifications, and a master’s degree framework – and work to review assets in our clients’ existing portfolios.”

For more information, visit the firm’s website.

