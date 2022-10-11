Education programme helps to grow booming North Wales engineering business

AN acclaimed management programme helped to grow an innovative engineering consultancy approaching its 10th year in business.

Launched earlier this year, the Help to Grow: Management Course delivered by Bangor University Business School in partnership with Cardiff Metropolitan University is aimed at directors and chief executives of SMEs nationwide.

Among the first to have graduated from the course was Mathew Davies, Commercial and Operations Director at Llangefni-based Cadarn Consulting Engineers Ltd, which recently acquired Wrexham-based Bingham Rawlings Partnership Ltd to add to its expanding and awarding-winning portfolio.

The next Help to Grow cohort begin their studies on November 3, and with places still available, he encouraged others to follow in his footsteps and sign up.

“The programme was excellent, it opened my eyes to look at things more broadly rather than traditionally, and to think outside the box,” said Mathew, who lives on Anglesey with wife Sandra.

“The face-to-face groups were particularly valuable as you got to listen to other people in business, find out what challenges they were dealing with and how they planned to overcome them.

“From a networking and information perspective that was pivotal for me, especially coming out of the pandemic, as it showed we are all facing the same pressures, the same issues.”

He added: “I came away very happy with our direction as a company as many of the systems and processes discussed had already been implemented, especially new technology, which has made us even more efficient.

“We are working on some big projects – including a £14m extra care scheme – and we are NEC4 Site supervisors on the Morlais offshore tidal-stream energy scheme, so we are in a good place and moving forward with confidence.

“I would like to thank the Help to Grow team and particularly Ifan and Caryl Rowlands – founders of Cadarn Consulting Engineers – as the programme had a very positive impact and I’m sure will continue to do so in the future.”

The course is valued at £7,110, but thanks to government support will cost participants just £750.

It includes 50 hours of in-depth virtual and face-to-face training, one-to-one mentoring, and guidance on how to grow a business while trying to become a ‘net zero’ enterprise.

Themes include financial management, strategies for growth and innovation, digital adoption, and responsible business practices. On completion all graduates will receive a bespoke Growth Plan.

Nicola Sturrs, Marketing and Administration Manager for the Help to Grow: Management programme and Business Development Manager for ION Leadership programmes at Bangor University Business School, congratulated Mathew on being one of the first to complete the course.

“To receive such positive feedback is fantastic, especially that it had an impact on Mathew personally and professionally, and the company as a whole,” said Nicola.

“Help to Grow is well placed to help other leaders in business, so please get in touch if you would like to find out more, and to register for our upcoming programme in November.”

For more information, visit gov.uk/helptogrow or call Nicola Sturrs on 01248 383024. Alternatively, email: [email protected].

