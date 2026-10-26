Education students celebrate outstanding degree results!

Students on the Education Top Up (BA Hons) programme at Burton and South Derbyshire College’s (BSDC) University Centre recently celebrated their outstanding academic achievements during the College’s Graduation Ceremony at St. George’s Park.

The group of seventeen students achieved high grades across the board, with graduates securing eight First Class Honours degrees and nine Upper Second Class Honours (2:1) degrees.

The University Centre at Burton and South Derbyshire College offers a high-quality university level experience with outstanding student support, strong graduate outcomes and clear pathways into professional careers and postgraduate study.

These impressive outcomes come alongside BSDC’s exceptional performance in the latest National Student Survey (NSS), where students rated their experience at an average of 97.6% positivity across all seven survey themes, including 100% satisfaction for Academic Support. Student satisfaction exceeded benchmark scores in every area surveyed, a testament to the College’s personalised and student-focused approach to higher education.

The BA (Hons) Education Top-Up, run in partnership with and accredited by the University of Staffordshire, is designed for those already working in education who want to deepen their understanding of learning, professional practice and the wider educational environment. Students draw on their workplace experience while developing their knowledge, skills and ability to reflect on and improve educational practice.

After achieving a first-class honours degree on the Education Top Up (BA Hons) programme, former teaching assistant Eloise Gascoyne has gone on to become a primary school teacher and is now furthering her professional development by studying towards a PGCE.

Reflecting on returning to study part-time while balancing work commitments, Eloise said: “The course is brilliant because you’re able to work while you study. It combines the two perfectly and was the ideal course for me at that time in my life.”

Encouraging others who may be considering returning to education, she added: “Just do it. It opens so many doors for you.”

Meanwhile, fellow BA Education graduate Adele Hopcott began her journey by completing a qualification in Supported Teaching and Learning before progressing to a Foundation Degree in Education and the Education Top Up (BA Hons) degree. She is now pursuing a career in occupational therapy.

Adele said: “Through my studies at Burton and South Derbyshire College, I discovered a passion for occupational therapy and sensory integration. It opened doors to a career path I didn’t know existed. The knowledge and experience I’ve gained throughout my career in education will support me as I move into occupational therapy and continue working with children.”

Chris Beech, Dean of Higher Education at BSDC, said: “We are incredibly proud of our graduates and the results they have achieved this year. The combination of outstanding degree outcomes and exceptional National Student Survey feedback demonstrates the quality of the higher education experience available at BSDC’s University Centre. Our students benefit from expert teaching, personalised support and strong links with industry and employers, enabling them to achieve excellent results while studying close to home.”

For more information on studying higher education at Burton and South Derbyshire College, go to www.bsdc.ac.uk/university-centre.