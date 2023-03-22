Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment

EHL celebrates 5 years as the World’s #1 Hospitality Management institution in the QS ranking

Education Updates March 22, 2023
0 Comments
EHL celebrates 5 years as the World's #1 Hospitality Management institution in the QS ranking

For the fifth consecutive year EHL Hospitality Business School is nominated as the world’s best institution in hospitality management education, while also maintaining its rank as the 5th best business school in Switzerland.

Each year the independent and sought-after ranking agency QS releases its rankings on the highest quality educational institutions in the world across 58 disciplines.

“Being five years at the top of the QS rankings is a testament to the success of our graduates. We are proud to support the continued growth and transformation of the hospitality industry, and develop the next generation of leaders with essential hospitality and human skills. The sustained position of EHL as one of the country’s leading Business Schools translates the value of hospitality education across industries.” says Markus Venzin, CEO of EHL Group.

The rigorous methodology of the QS rankings seeks external validation from thousands of worldwide academics and recruiters through its annual reputation survey. In Hospitality & Leisure Management, employers’ opinion account for fifty percent of the results with EHL scoring 100/100 points on the Employer Reputation indicator – a mark of recognition of the close ties EHL cultivates with recruiters and the industry.

Four Seasons Hotels & Resort, award-winning hospitality operator and long-lasting partner of EHL is amongst the companies attending our annual career fairs.

“Four Seasons and EHL share the mutual values of service excellence and human centricity. These precious competencies we find in EHL students and graduates are the reasons why we support the EHL Alliance network and have been recruiting on campus for many years” enthuses Rami Sayess, President of Hotel Operations Asia Pacific

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education
Published in: Education
Education Updates

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Harassment or bullying behavior
Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .