EHL celebrates 5 years as the World’s #1 Hospitality Management institution in the QS ranking

For the fifth consecutive year EHL Hospitality Business School is nominated as the world’s best institution in hospitality management education, while also maintaining its rank as the 5th best business school in Switzerland.

Each year the independent and sought-after ranking agency QS releases its rankings on the highest quality educational institutions in the world across 58 disciplines.

“Being five years at the top of the QS rankings is a testament to the success of our graduates. We are proud to support the continued growth and transformation of the hospitality industry, and develop the next generation of leaders with essential hospitality and human skills. The sustained position of EHL as one of the country’s leading Business Schools translates the value of hospitality education across industries.” says Markus Venzin, CEO of EHL Group.

The rigorous methodology of the QS rankings seeks external validation from thousands of worldwide academics and recruiters through its annual reputation survey. In Hospitality & Leisure Management, employers’ opinion account for fifty percent of the results with EHL scoring 100/100 points on the Employer Reputation indicator – a mark of recognition of the close ties EHL cultivates with recruiters and the industry.

Four Seasons Hotels & Resort, award-winning hospitality operator and long-lasting partner of EHL is amongst the companies attending our annual career fairs.

“Four Seasons and EHL share the mutual values of service excellence and human centricity. These precious competencies we find in EHL students and graduates are the reasons why we support the EHL Alliance network and have been recruiting on campus for many years” enthuses Rami Sayess, President of Hotel Operations Asia Pacific

