EHL launches Master in Hospitality Management

EHL Hospitality Business School announces the launch of its Master of Science in Hospitality Management. Enrolment is open for students to start the first course in September 2022.

With the hospitality industry changing at record pace, businesses in the sector are urgently seeking skilled talent to implement new operating structures, innovate, and prepare for the future. The new programme from EHL, the world’s leading hospitality business school, prepares students to succeed in this environment.

Students will study current hospitality management trends and best practices from expert academic and industry practitioners. The programme brings together advanced hospitality knowledge with real-world experience: students apply their learning in live projects, business field trips, applied research projects and a professional immersion in a real hospitality setting.

Dr Achim Schmitt, Associate Dean for Graduate Programmes at EHL, says:

“Today’s hospitality professionals have to be agile and innovative, ready to adapt to change and identify new avenues for growth. This new Masters trains ambitious students to analyse data, prioritise, and make fast, effective decisions, and offers a context to develop their inter-personal and leadership skills. Their enhanced industry knowledge and capabilities will help them to become the next generation of hospitality leaders and seize new opportunities in this rapidly-changing industry.”



