Elliott Hudson College Announces Innovative Expansion Plans

Elliott Hudson College is thrilled to announce its expansion plans, set to provide even more exciting opportunities for young people in the Leeds City region. The college has secured an impressive £4.8 million in funding to embark on an expansion project that will significantly enhance its facilities to accommodate its growing student population.

After moving to its current location in South Leeds, at the White Rose Business Park in 2017, the college is now entering its next stage of evolution and expanding into the former HSBC building.

The new premises will extend the college’s footprint by approximately 11,300 sq ft offering an abundance of space for the creation of state-of-the-art classrooms, study areas, offices, and a range of cutting-edge learning facilities.

Initial plans are still in the early stages of development; works are due to start on site at Easter ready for the space to be open and fully operational from September 2024. This growth aligns with Elliott Hudson College’s overarching goals of delivering a transformative educational experience and empowering young people to achieve beyond their expectations.

EHC students in current college site, based in White Rose Business Park in South Leeds.

Elliott Hudson College’s expansion comes as an answer to the long-standing demand for more places in the sixth-form college, which has consistently been oversubscribed due to its outstanding reputation. The upcoming academic year will usher in an exciting new chapter in the college’s history. One marked by increased capacity, enriched facilities, and an unwavering commitment to providing students with the unique Elliott Hudson College learning experience.

EHC students working in the “Hudson Hub” the IT learning space that opened in September

“It’s very exciting to be expanding, we’re a very inclusive college who strive to ensure that all young people, especially those from disadvantaged backgrounds, have the opportunity to secure the Gift of Choice. This expansion means that we can grow our community and offer transformative opportunities to a much wider scope of young people in Leeds and surrounding areas.” Lee Styles, Principal.

Elliott Hudson College has already diversified its curriculum offer by branching out into more vocational subjects. With new subjects, and increased student capacity, this brings an abundance of exciting opportunities for teachers, leaders, and support staff as the college looks to increase its staff team.

Teaching staff comment on the shared respect between students and teachers as well as the value and recognition demonstrated by leaders.

“Teachers feel that they truly belong here, and they value the consistently impressive achievements made on results day. The partnership between staff and students encourages us to get the best out of each other,” Rosie Quashie, Vice Principal: Support & Wellbeing.

Richard Farnan teaching Applied Psychology, one of the new vocational courses offered in 2023.

This exciting new expansion represents a further leap forward for the young people at Elliott Hudson College, which has changed the face of post-16 education in the South Leeds area over the past 10 years.

The college is pleased to be opening its doors to welcome new potential staff for its Staff Recruitment Event on Thursday 29 February 2024, at 6.30pm-7.30pm. The event will provide guests the opportunity to visit the college, find out about upcoming employment opportunities, and learn more about the supportive community that sits at the heart of the college.

If you are interested in joining us or want to know more about the college and our upcoming staff opportunities, you can register now.

Register: Book now to attend

Venue: Elliott Hudson College, White Rose Business Park

Date: Thursday 29 February 2024

Time: 6.30pm-7.30pm

