Sutton Trust survey into schools funding

Sutton Trust has published new polling of teachers on school funding. It has found that two thirds of primary school heads have insufficient catch-up funding.

Commenting on a survey conducted by the National Foundation for Educational Research for the Sutton Trust, showing that two thirds of primary school heads have insufficient catch-up funding, Geoff Barton, General Secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said:

“These stark findings reinforce the point that we and many others have repeatedly made – the government is failing to put enough money into education recovery following two years of disruption caused by the Covid pandemic. This comes against a background of a decade of underfunding of schools and colleges which has left budgets extremely tight and vulnerable to the impact of any extra costs.

“Over the course of the pandemic, many schools and colleges have faced huge extra bills to pay for supply cover for staff absence caused by Covid and while there has been a government scheme to provide some financial assistance it has been very limited, convoluted and insufficient.

“Now schools and colleges face soaring energy bills and it is hard to see any other conclusion to this situation than the necessity for more cuts along the same lines as those identified in the Sutton Trust research – support staff, IT equipment, trips, outings, sport and extracurricular activities.

“We note the finding that a third of primary and secondary headteachers report using their pupil premium to plug gaps in their general budget. To be clear, this is a situation which is forced by the paucity of funding. The reality is that the funding which arrives in schools is the only means of paying the bills regardless of the pots into which it is notionally divided, and if the general level of funding is inadequate there is no choice other than to use all available resources to keep the school open, running and staffed.

“We recognise that the government has improved education funding in recent years, but this follows a long period in which funding has been completely insufficient and budgets have been under huge strain. The financial situation continues to be extremely challenging, and with rising inflation and energy costs, it is set to become a great deal worse.”

“Schools are working incredibly hard to support children’s education recovery, even as they continue to suffer ongoing disruption due to Covid. They are doing the best with what they have, but it is essential that government supports schools with appropriate levels of recovery funding, particularly targeted at those that need it the most.”

“Under the Conservatives’ children are missing out on the learning and experiences they need and deserve.

“Ministers promised post-Covid catch-up, but their choices are limiting children’s opportunities and the Chancellor claims to have “maxed out” on supporting their futures.

“Labour’s ambitious Children’s Recovery Plan would deliver universal breakfast and afterschool clubs, tutoring and mental health support in every school. Ministers must stop treating our children as an afterthought and match Labour’s ambition to secure their futures.”

Liberal Democrat Education Spokesperson Munira Wilson MP said:

“These numbers confirm what we already knew. The Conservatives have short-changed children and ignored calls from teachers and parents alike to invest in our children’s future.

“Schools are struggling to help pupils catch-up because the Government has downright refused to cough up the funding their own catch-up adviser said was desperately needed. Their damaging of our children’s life chances is a political choice and it is shameful.

“Ministers’ mediocre offer for schools pales in comparison to our £15 billion plan for education catch-up vouchers, which would empower parents with a radical new role in restoring their children’s education.”

