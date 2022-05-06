emlyon business school ranks 2nd of the French business schools for its social and economic impact

On April 27th, the Times Higher Education issued its ranking of the best higher education institutions, based on metrics in relation with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. Less than a year after opting for a société à mission (Benefit Corporation) status, emlyon business school enters the overall ranking for the first time, directly as 2nd of French business schools.

The 2022 THE Impact Ranking assesses 1406 institutions, including 22 French schools, that is 10 Universities, 8 engineering schools and 4 business schools. Among the 17 Sustainable Development Goals targeted, emlyon ranked in 4 of them:

SDG 5: Gender equality

SDG 8: Decent work for all and economic growth

SDG 10: Reduced inequalities

SDG 17: Partnerships for the goals

The UN’s recommendations to address the world’s issues constitute a red thread for the pedagogy and strategy of emlyon. The academic year of 2021-2022 is articulated around the SDG number 10, aiming at “reducing inequalities between and among countries” with courses, partnerships and conferences conducted to find solutions with the students, for the world’s issues. The SDG 13 about fighting against climate change, is also honored every year for the back-to-school ceremony of the Grande Ecole Program with the Climate Fresk all incoming students can participate in.

More generally, since 2021 the School has taken to review all its courses against the UN’s 17 SDGs and 100% of the training offer will be labelled “SDGs Inside” (Sustainable Development Goals Inside) by 2023. A methodology allowing to place each teaching on a reference scale of 35 CSR competences, weighted against the 17 specific goals, to then push the whole of our teachings towards a complete and global answer to such issues.

The 2022 THE Impact Ranking comes in 5 months after the results of the 2021 Global Employability University Ranking of the Times Higher Education also ranking emlyon as number two of the French business schools for student employability.

Isabelle Huault, President of the Executive Board and Dean of emlyon business school, is pleased to say that:

“This performance constitutes another international recognition of the social and environmental commitment the whole of the community has demonstrated at emlyon. Be it the Governance of the School, the Faculty and Research, the Alumni, or the students, we have all faced the same direction to build a fairer society, with more solidarity, and more respectful of our planet.”

