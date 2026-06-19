Employer backs The Sheffield College placements scheme for young people with learning disabilities 

A local employer is backing a scheme run by The Sheffield College to provide work experience placements to young people with learning disabilities.

Two students are completing a placement at Baby Basics UK’s warehouse based on Abbeydale Road, near Millhouses in Sheffield.

One of the largest networks of baby banks in the country, Baby Basics UK provides practical essentials for children from pre-birth to five-years-old at its regional centres and supported 45,750 families last year.

As a charity, Baby Basics UK donates baby bedding and feeding equipment as well as clothing and nappies to vulnerable families.

The students are gaining experience one day a week for five months as warehouse operatives and receive manual handling training as part of that.

Their role involves processing, sorting and packing orders alongside a team of volunteers and the students began their placement in February 2026.

Student Ellie Leach, 21, said:

“I am really enjoying the placement. It’s made me feel more confident as I have learnt some new skills.

“It’s a calm environment. The staff have supported me really well in every way. The placements are a good idea. It’s brilliant here.”

Student Connor Bethell, 21, added:

“When I first started, I felt a bit nervous. The people here are nice and friendly. Now I look forward to being here.”

Sarah Le-Good MBE, Assistant Principal, The Sheffield College, said:

“We have created an inspiring and ambitious curriculum for these young people who have a wide range of strengths and support needs.

“Our aim is to support every student to develop their aspirations and transition into adulthood with the skills, resilience and happiness they deserve.

“A key part of that is working with employers to provide work placements that develop students’ skills.”

Elaine McKenna, Project Coordinator, National Distribution and Corporate Donors, Baby Basics UK, said:

“We benefit hugely from the students’ contribution to our workplace. They are all so capable of work, have shown dedication to our charity and worked confidently alongside our existing volunteers. It is an absolute honour to see them grow in skills, knowledge and confidence.”

Bloom: Preparation for Adulthood is the college’s specialist curriculum offer for 16 to 24-year-olds with support needs, learning difficulties or disabilities.

The Bloom programme aims to prepare students for adulthood, independence, employment and community participation.

Developed with young people, parents and carers, schools, health professionals, the programme is run at Peaks Campus and Hillsborough Campus.

Students are supported with developing their communication, employability, independent living, and maths and English skills.

As part of that they have the opportunity to complete work placements. Most young people on the programme will have an education, health and care plan.

Judith Skalli, Employability Skills and Placement Officer, Bloom Academy, The Sheffield College, who set up the placement with Baby Basics UK, explained:

“Our students are capable and have a valuable contribution to make. But some of these young people have been told they might never work, which is devastating.

“Completing a work placement helps them to develop employability skills, such as learning what is expected in the workplace by interacting with others, being punctual and developing travel confidence.

“At Baby Basics UK, they have been nurtured and made to feel very welcome as part of the team. We see a huge positive impact on students’ confidence as result of the placements.”

The Strategic Plan 2025 to 2030 sets out the college’s priorities based on four themes: learning, people, partnerships and sustainability.

As part of its learning theme, the college is developing a curriculum that supports the aspirations of students and prepares them for success in work and life.

The college is looking for more employers to back the programme. If you are interested in finding out more, please email [email protected].

Pictured: Judith Skalli, Ellie Leach, Elaine McKenna and Connor Bethell at Baby Basics UK’s Sheffield warehouse. Photo credit: The Sheffield College.