ESCP Business School to host virtual climate intelligence game

ESCP Business School will host the first virtual inter-campus Climate Fresk, bringing students, alumni and staff together across five of its six European campuses to understand climate change, and its causes and impact on Wednesday, April 6th2022.

Climate Fresk is a French NGO, created in 2018 by Cédric Ringenbach. to promote quality climate education worldwide by organising workshops, training and upskilling its facilitators.

The workshop is a collective intelligence game based on UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) reports, which enables everyone to understand the causes and consequences of climate change.

The workshop is hosted by ESCP’s student societies oikos Berlin, Lighthouse Consulting and GEA Sustainability.

Outside of the classroom, student societies are helping to bring ESCP’s sustainability strategy to life. Students of different backgrounds come together to raise awareness among their peers and gain hands-on experience in supporting the ecological transition.

The aim is to integrate sustainability across the School’s educational activities and research and internal processes, with the mission to educate purpose-driven leaders who are able to tackle unprecedented environmental and social challenges.

ESCP first hosted the Climate Fresk workshop at the Paris Campus in 2019. Then the Berlin Campus followed in December 2021 and the London Campus in March 2022. Since 2019, over 1,700 students have participated and 50 have become trained facilitators.

After such positive feedback from initial participants, Climate Fresk workshops and other interactive training will continue to support climate education. During the Autumn 2022 induction week, student facilitators will lead the incoming class in the Climate Fresk, making sustainability a foundation of their business education.

The virtual inter-campus Climate Fresk will be hosted on Wednesday, April 6th 2022 from 6pm-9pm CET (5pm-8pm BST). The event is open to all ESCP students, alumni, faculty, and staff.

The Climate Fresk workshop is supported by ESCP Green Offices in Berlin and London.

