Event goes behind the lens to celebrate LGBT+ History Month

Short films by University of Chester students and a Warrington-based theatre company will feature in a free event celebrating LGBT+ History Month.

The contributions of LGBT+ people to film, fashion and performance, and how design and the arts can help raise awareness about inclusion, will be celebrated and showcased at the event at University Centre Warrington on Wednesday, February 22.

People are invited to watch and reflect upon two short films created by University of Chester Art and Design and Performing Arts students and a short film produced by award-winningtheatre company, Not Too Tame, as well as hear first-hand from the writer.

Infographic posters by Art and Design students from the University will also be displayed, exploring a range of aspects of LGBT+ history, culture, law, and progress.

Sharing more insights, the event provides the opportunity to listen to the Collections Officer at Warrington Museum speak about the life and work of gay British fashion designer, Ossie Clark.

Each contribution will invite discussion and questions.

Hannah Bacon, event organiser and Professor of Feminist Theology at the University of Chester said:

“Embracing the theme for LGBT+ History Month 2023 of ‘Behind the Lens’, this free event places the focus on the impact of LGBT+ artists and designers and the role of design and the visual arts in raising awareness about LGBT+ inclusion.

“We look forward to welcoming all our contributors and guests to celebrate the month, LGBT+ artists and the arts.”

The event will take place from 2pm on February 22, at University Centre Warrington, Time Square.

LGBT+ History Month is celebrated every February as an annual commemoration of the history, achievements and contributions of LGBT+ people in the UK, as well as promoting equality and diversity for the benefit of all.

