Experienced Bristol educator takes on national role focused on expanding career opportunities for young creatives

Access Creative College (ACC) have announced the appointment of Jon Domaille as Further Education Skills Lead. Jon’s new role will run concurrently with his current Head of Campus role at Access Creative College Bristol, and focus on maintaining and expanding a high level of student experience, both regionally and nationally.



Jon has a wealth of experience in the education sector, starting in 2009 when he worked as a course leader and lecturer in Drama and Performing Arts. He was quickly appointed as an Improvement Practitioner and then became Head of Department for Media, Music, Art, Design, Business and Performing Arts at Bath College. Finally, he was made Assistant Principal at the college before being appointed Head of Campus at ACC Bristol in 2022.

“Educators have a key role to play within our communities,” says Domaille. “Throughout my career, I’ve used my local knowledge and the scope of my roles to build wide networks with employers and industry, ensuring learners have access to contacts and opportunities that can unlock their potential and provide fulfilling careers.”

Working in and championing creative education has given Jon a number of unique opportunities including meeting the Leader of the House of Commons to discuss the positive impact of creative education and applied general qualifications, developing Beacons commended Performing Arts provision in collaboration with industry professionals, and even visiting Shanghai with a cohort of Business students.

Since joining ACC, Jon has used his experience from previous roles to spearhead community and employer engagement, developing awareness of Access’s provision and the opportunities that students have in the South West. This includes working with the Local Skills Improvement Plan team to enact regional change for Further Education. His new FE Skills Lead role is a continuation of this vital work, allowing him to expand his focus, directly improving the experience and career prospects of young creatives in Bristol and nationally.

“The creative industries are often dismissed as a route to a viable career, but in fact they offer a world of opportunity to those with a passion, providing they receive the skills, knowledge and support they need to thrive,” Domaille enthuses. “I’m honoured and excited to take on this dual role, because it offers the chance to further my previous work helping young people explore their creative passions across a variety of pathways. To me, there is nothing more exciting than that.”