Female Learners Going to the Next Level of Engineering

Stoke on Trent College(@SOTCollege) is recognising International Women in Engineering Day (23 June) with the achievements of two female engineering learners.

This international campaign recognises women in engineering and focuses attention on the amazing career opportunities available to girls in this exciting industry.

The theme for this year’s International Women in Engineering Day is #EnhancedbyEngineering. According to 2021 figures, in the UK only 16.5% of engineers are women, showing there is work to do to increase representation of women engineers.

Keira Heath and Louise Whitehouse are both studying Level 3 Engineering at the College’s Burslem campus having previously studied engineering at high school.

Keira Heath said,

“People are sometimes surprised when I tell them I study engineering, but it’s a great career path to be on.

“I took engineering at GCSE, and it was very theory based, and this course has allowed me to do more practical work alongside the theory.

“There’s a lot to learn but we all get plenty of support. I’ve really enjoyed welding, working with sheet metal and joints. I’m hoping to do a degree apprenticeship and to go on to a full-time role in engineering.”

Louise Whitehouse said,

“I had previously studied Level 2 Engineering, after studying engineering in high school. We work with a big variety of tasks and I was quite excited to learn welding as I hadn’t done it before.

“I would also like to do a degree apprenticeship once I’ve finished this course and find a job in engineering.”

Lisa Capper MBE, CEO and Principal at Stoke on Trent College said:

“Keira and Louise are two shining examples of women who are actively studying towards an exciting career in engineering. For International Women in Engineering Day, we are championing their efforts while encouraging anyone who is interested in a career in engineering, to get in touch with us.

“Here at Stoke on Trent College, our Engineering and STEM Skills Hub, provides the very best facilities and a positive learning environment where you can achieve your potential.”

Courses go from Level 1 to Level 3 plus T Level in Design and Development for Engineering and Manufacturing.