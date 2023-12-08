Fife College lecturer receives prestigious award from global leader in creative software

Fife College Creative Industries Lecturer Colin Maxwell has been honoured with a special award from the global leader in creative software, Adobe.

Colin’s contributions to the software giants’ education and online training offering, through Adobe Training Partner Edge Gain, have earned him the title of Instructional Excellence Trainer for 2023.

Colin, who teaches on Fife College’s animation and computer games courses, provides online training for teachers worldwide across a wide range of Adobe including Photoshop, Illustrator, Animate, After Effects and Adobe Express.

Colin said:

“Receiving this award is a tremendous honour, particularly given the high calibre of tutors associated with Edge Gain. I strive to tailor my courses to the right level and incorporate feedback so I’m very pleased that these efforts have been acknowledged.”

Reflecting on his experience and how his involvement as an educator with Adobe has benefitted his teaching at Fife College, Colin added:

“Learning from others is a huge benefit of being involved in the programme – there is a great community of not only tutors but also the people who attend the courses. “Many of the attendees are teachers and they come up with ideas for using creative software in their subjects, be it History, English or even Science. The programme allows me to learn from others and take new skills or knowledge back into my classroom.”

Colin has been an Adobe Education Leader since 2006 and has worked with Edge Gain founder Greg Hodgson since before he started the programme around 10 years ago.

Greg Hodgson received the news of Colin’s award at the Adobe Max Creativity Conference in Los Angeles recently. He said:

“Colin has always been, and continues to be, an outstanding educator at every level. We are delighted Colin has won this award in recognition of his abilities to train teachers around the world. Edge Gain has trained more than 10,000 teachers globally in 2023 so it is always great to receive feedback such as, ‘Colin led an utterly fantastic workshop – thank you so much’ and ‘Amazing sessions, thanks very much for your inspiration’.”

For more information about animation and computer games courses available at Fife College, visit here

