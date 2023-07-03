Fife College’s Cost of Living support provides over 34,000 free meals to students

Fife College’s commitment to supporting students through the cost of living crisis saw over 34,000 free meals served during the 2022/23 academic year.

Offered through the long-running breakfast club, and a new lunch club which was introduced this year, the meals were available to students across all five Fife College campuses.

According to an NUS Scotland report in February, more than half of college and university students across Scotland skip meals due to lack of money.

Fife College has been determined to tackle this and any other obstacle getting in the way of students accessing their education.

Just under 15,000 free device loans were also made during the year as part of the College’s wide range of support measures to make coming to college affordable.

Computing student Derek Martin-Stead, from Leven, is one of many students to have benefitted from the College’s cost of living support measures. Derek said:

“The support from college has helped me continue my studies and helped my wellbeing during a time when many other things are causing more stress.”

Vicki Anton, Head of Student Experience at Fife College, said:

“We firmly believe that every student deserves an equal opportunity to succeed, regardless of their financial circumstances. “Our support measures, including the provision of free meals and loaned devices, have had a profoundly positive impact on our students, helping them focus on their studies without worrying about their basic needs. “We will remain committed to helping our students during the cost-of-living crisis, reassuring them that the college will continue to offer them the support they need to succeed in their studies.”

Additional support, highlighted as part of Fife College’s ongoing cost-of-living campaign, has included free bus travel, for those under 22, free gym sessions at the College’s Kirkcaldy campus, and free/discounted haircuts and beauty treatments.

The College’s Guidance team are also available to discuss any personal issues or financial concerns students may have.

