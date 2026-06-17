Finalists announced for National Innovation Challenge 2026

After fierce debate and much anticipation, the finalists have been announced for the National Innovation Challenge 2026.

Led by Harrow, Richmond and Uxbridge Colleges (HRUC) in collaboration with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Industrial Liaison Program, the Challenge received submissions from students across the UK on the theme of Sustainability and AI.

The winners, who will earn a trip to MIT in the United States, will be announced at an awards evening in central London in late June.

Here are the shortlisted entries:

Schools category

The Waid Academy, Fife

Arran and Anneliese hope to clean up our air and make a significant positive difference to climate change with their Synthetic Tree project. Their innovation works like an artificial tree to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and break it down into carbon biproduct, which will then be sold in the form of graphite or diamonds.

St Bede’s Catholic High School, Ormskirk, Lancashire

Timothy, Ollie and Wojtek created the DuoPod to improve the quality of life for people with diabetes. The DuoPod automatically regulates blood sugar by predicting future highs or lows, helping to keep levels stable without the need for manual monitoring. Made using sustainable and reusable materials, it will help to reduce the number of diabetes pumps ending up in landfill.

St Modan’s High School, Stirling

Oleksandr’s Improve Energy Efficiency project uses AI-driven systems to prevent unnecessary energy use in school and college buildings. By tapping into local weather forecasts and predicting when energy will be needed, it can optimise lighting, heating and cooling systems, thereby helping schools and colleges to save money on energy bills.

The Sydney Russell School, Essex

Created by Ayi, Autumn and Junaina, the Cleara app aims to reduce littering by rewarding users for collecting rubbish in their local area. Using prompts and incentives, Cleara turns the clean-up process into a fun and engaging community activity.

Colleges category

Bridgend College, Bridgend

The Hydro-Vein, created by Dylan, is an innovative renewable energy solution to the problem of high energy costs. The small, easy-to-install module sits on the riverbed like a stepping stone and generates cheap 24/7 hydroelectric power that is more reliable than wind or solar power and doesn’t cause harm to the natural environment.

Our Lady & St Patrick’s College, Knock, Belfast

Lavanya created VaccineLoop to reduce the number of vaccines which are thrown away due to expiry. A live digital dashboard allows clinics, pharmacies and vaccination centres to monitor vaccine stock levels, expiry dates, and storage status in real time. Vaccines nearing their expiry can be shared between healthcare providers, helping to prevent wastage.

Uxbridge College, London

Shlok, Xainaldo and Faithon came up with the idea for Road-IQ to create renewable energy while also making our roads safer. The smart road hump recycles the mechanical force created by vehicles into useable electricity. Road-IQ also captures traffic data, using AI, so officials can study traffic patterns and make informed decisions about transport planning.

Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Bro Edern, Cardiff

Designed by Carys, SmartSort is a small worktop device which makes recycling quick and easy. SmartSort uses QR code scanning technology to identify packaging materials and provides real-time recycling instructions via an LCD display. The system reduces confusion and ensures recyclable materials are placed in the correct bins, helping to reduce the amount of recycling that ends up in landfill due to contamination.