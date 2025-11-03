Financial support and tuition fee limits for higher education students for the 2026/27 academic year

The Welsh Government has a strong track record in helping individuals invest in their future, and ensuring that everyone, regardless of background, can learn throughout their lives. My priority is to support more people to participate in tertiary education, with a focus on developing the skills that will be needed for the future of our economy.

The Welsh Government has long recognised that living costs should not be a barrier to attending University and increases student maintenance support each year. Support will increase again for the 2026/27 academic year. I am particularly pleased that maintenance grants will increase for the first time since 2018. All eligible students will see their grant increase by 2.0% as part of an overall uplift to maintenance support of 2.0%. This increase, linked to the Consumer Price Index, ensures that the Welsh Government continues to offer the most generous living cost support in the UK for full-time undergraduates. All new and returning full-time and part-time undergraduate students will receive this increase. Support for postgraduate Master’s and doctoral study will also increase by 2.0%.

I am conscious of the financial challenges facing the higher education sector in Wales and I am committed to supporting them to manage this. Strong institutions are essential in delivering our ambitions for education and research and for driving economic growth.

The UK Government will increase the tuition fee which may be charged in England in 2026/27 and in 2027/28. The Welsh Government raised the tuition fee cap in 2024/25 and again in 2025/26 to match those in England. I am of the view that the same increases to tuition fee caps announced by the UK Government are appropriate for Wales – the period of financial pressure on the sector in Wales is not over.

I propose to increase the fee cap to the same value that will be applied in England for 2026/27, subject to the usual regulatory process. This will apply to any eligible student studying in Wales, not just Welsh students. The tuition fee loan available to Welsh students will increase accordingly. I shall confirm the exact amount of the increased tuition fee cap once there is clarity on the position in England.

I recognise the importance of part-time higher education in supporting the economy and creating a more diverse, experienced, and skilled workforce. Part-time study has been a significant success in Wales, with substantial increases in the numbers of students. To ensure part-time study remains accessible and sustainable, I am increasing the maximum part-time tuition fee loan available by £250 for the 2026/27 academic year.

These changes support the sector at a difficult time in its history. It marks the third consecutive annual increase in full-time tuition fee caps, providing significant revenue to the sector. I also made available an additional £38.5 million in grants to Medr in 2024/25 to increase their support for further and higher education in Wales.

I want to be clear that increases in tuition fees should not deter anyone in Wales from applying to university. They do not affect the upfront costs of university for students, nor do they increase monthly loan repayments after graduation. Students should speak to their higher education provider if they have questions about fees.

This continued investment in the Welsh higher education sector reflects the Welsh Government’s commitment to support institutions as they address rising costs while safeguarding provision and the student experience. Higher education remains key to the ambitions of this Government.