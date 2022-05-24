Financial Times Executive Education Ranking 2022: Audencia moves up 25 places in the Open-Enrolment ranking

Audencia has moved up 25 places in the 2022 Financial Times Open-enrolment Executive Education ranking since the last one was held in 2020, a leap from 66th to 41st (joint place). It also puts Audencia in shared 26th place among European business schools and shared 5th place among the eight other French business schools in the ranking.

The ranking is based on a survey of graduates and places the school particularly highly in the international categories. It gained 15 places to come 16th in the ‘international location’ category thanks to its presence in North Africa and China. It is ranked 23rdin the ‘international participants’ category. It also climbed to 34th place in the ‘partner schools’ category, gaining 15 places.

The excellence of Audencia’s Executive Education programme is also recognised. The school climbed to 34th place for the quality of its participants, and to 37th place for the support and follow-up provided by the school, up 12 places.

The most important improvement concerns teaching methods. Audencia moved up 24 places in the ‘teaching methods and materials’ category (43rd in the world) and climbed 26 places in terms of ‘new skills and learning’, reaching 39th position worldwide.

This new ranking illustrates Audencia’s dynamism, which has already been recognised in previous Financial Times rankings. In September 2021, Audencia moved up 11 places in the Masters in Management ranking to 44th, and in December the same year, Audencia climbed to 31st place in the European Business Schools ranking, up 14 places from 2020.

Makram Chemangui, Director of Audencia Executive Education & MBAs and Deputy General Director of Audencia, says:

“Choosing Audencia Executive Education means choosing an innovative learning experience that meets international graduation standards. Our portfolio of courses covers all levels of corporate decision-making, including at board level. Our students have opportunities to immerse themselves in international ecosystems as we have general and specialised programmes deployed across three continents (Europe, Asia, Africa) and soon a fourth continent, with our collaborative campus in Brazil.”

