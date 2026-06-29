Record breaking year for the Multicultural Apprenticeship Awards,11 years and growing stronger.

The stage is set for the biggest night of the year for apprentices, training providers and employers.

Shortlisting is complete for the Multicultural Apprenticeship Awards 2026 after a record number of nominations for the awards that celebrate the best in apprentices, the people that train them and their employers.

There were more than 600 nominations submitted which is the highest number since the awards were launched 11 years ago.

More than 500 of the nominations were for apprentices and 180 of them have made their way to the gala evening at the Vox in Birmingham on Friday, November 6.

Also shortlisted for the finals are 14 learning providers, 45 large employers, 10 small and medium sized employers, eight universities and eight schools.

There are 18 categories in addition to the top accolade of Apprentice of the Year.

The headline sponsor is NOCN whose continued backing reflects a shared commitment to championing skills, social mobility and inclusive progression routes for learners and employers alike.

Founded by Safaraz Ali MBE, CEO of Pathway Group, the Multicultural Apprenticeship Awards were created to celebrate the positive impact of apprenticeships while recognising the importance of representation, inclusion and opportunity for individuals from all backgrounds.

The nominations highlight the contribution of apprentices with young people and older learners alike demonstrating how apprenticeships can unlock confidence, develop skills and transform futures. They also reflect the growing diversity of employers engaging with apprenticeships, from major national organisations to smaller businesses committed to nurturing talent and creating opportunity.

“We are incredibly proud to see the Multicultural Apprenticeship Awards continue to grow year on year, and this year’s record number of nominations is a testament to the power of apprenticeships to change lives,” said Safaraz Ali.

“What makes these awards so special is the diversity of stories behind every nomination, from young apprentices taking their first steps into the world of work, to older learners using apprenticeships to retrain, progress and thrive. The quality and breadth of nominations this year has been truly outstanding.”

The Multicultural Apprenticeship Awards have become a nationally recognised platform for celebrating excellence, resilience and achievement, while also challenging perceptions of who apprenticeships are for and highlighting the role they play in building a stronger, more diverse workforce.

Kasim Choudhry, Awards Director, said that the awards would not be possible without the support of apprentices, training providers, employers and the sponsors.

“This year’s shortlist is a powerful reflection of the impact apprenticeships are having across communities, industries and generations,” Kasim said.

“Behind every nomination is a story of determination, growth and opportunity. We are proud to celebrate not only the outstanding apprentices themselves, but also the employers, schools, universities and learning providers who are helping to create inclusive pathways for people from all backgrounds to succeed.”

The categories that will be awarded on November 6 are: Accounting & Finance; Business & Professional Services; Legal Services; Charity, Voluntary and Public Services; Health Medical and Social Care; Construction Services; Engineering & Manufacturing; Digital & Technology; Creative, Media and Marketing; Retail, Hospitality and Tourism; Transport & Logistics; Intermediate Apprentice of the Year; Judges Choice; Small & Medium Employer of the Year; Large Employer of the Year; Learning Provider of the Year; University of the Year and School of the Year.

Category sponsors are: Kaplan; Mindful Education; City Century; The Royal Navy; Severn Trent; NatWest Group; Lifetime; The British Army, BMet; Lloyds Banking Group; Amazing Apprenticeships; Paragon Skills; Pearsons and AstraZeneca.