Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
Emsi becomes Lightcast

First-ever Afghan recipient of prestigious Diana Award

Higher and Biz Ed News July 7, 2022
0 Comments
handshake

Mohammad Habib Abdullah, Master student at Nazarbayev University Graduate School of Public Policy (NU GSPP), is the first-ever Afghan recipient to be awarded the prestigious Diana Award for his work to combat the illiteracy and poverty rates in Afghanistan.

As someone who grew up in Afghanistan, Mohammad has witnessed how individuals become trapped in situations of poverty due to illiteracy, how educational opportunities were unfairly distributed between men and women, and how the illiteracy of Afghans has led to many years of war and political instability.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit Afghanistan, Mohammad established the Yuz Yigit Charity Foundation to recruit and mobilise volunteers to raise awareness and distribute COVID-19 kits as well as daily necessities to the most affected families.

Furthermore, as the pandemic decimated the education system in Afghanistan, Mohammad also created an online learning and networking platform called ‘YOUTH for YOUTH’ and established a wider network of Afghan intellectuals to deliver talks on a range of topics for Afghan youth.

Mohammad says,

“I am so delighted and proud to be the first-ever recipient of The Diana Award from Afghanistan. I received this award mainly for my community level, national level, and international level initiatives. As a recipient of this prestigious award, I am now inspired and motivated more than ever to go above and beyond in my daily life in order to create and sustain positive changes for the lives of others.”

The purpose of the Diana Award is to honour and celebrate the impact young people have on society and their work to improve the lives of others. The award was launched in honour of the late Diana, Princess of Wales, as a charity legacy to her belief that young people have the power to change the world.

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education
Published in: Education
Higher and Biz Ed News

Related Articles

City & Guilds Associate Vacancies available - FE News

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this