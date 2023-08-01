Shopping Cart

From education to employment

First ONCAMPUS Aston students graduate from Aston University

Aston University August 1, 2023
0 Comments

The first students to complete the ONCAMPUS Aston programme have graduated from their postgraduate courses.

  • Libina Scaria and Whitney Nga joined the University in January 2022, successfully completing a one term masters foundation programme in ONCAMPUS Aston before going onto their postgraduate degrees
  • ONCAMPUS Aston is a partnership between Aston University and Cambridge Education Group
  • It offers programmes for international students to gain the key skills they need to study at degree-level.

Libina Scaria from India and Whitney Nga from Cameroon joined the University in January 2022. After successfully passing a one term masters foundation programme to improve their English while learning the study skills and research methods needed for Master’s degree studies, they progressed onto postgraduate degrees in human resource management and accounting and finance respectively.

The partnership between Aston University and Cambridge Education Group (CEG), based at the University’s campus, offers pathway programmes designed for international students who do not meet the requirements for direct entry to university.

The programmes help students develop the key academic and English language skills needed to succeed in their degree level studies, with the aim of maximising every student’s potential.

Professor Kathy Daniels, Associate Pro-Vice Chancellor (Engagement) at Aston University, said:

“It is fantastic to see the first students progress from ONCAMPUS Aston to the University. 

“Since ONCAMPUS Aston opened in September 2021 we have seen hundreds of students enrol, and we look forward to many more graduates in the future.”

Chris Hooper, director of Global Study Centres, CEG, said:

“We are delighted to see the first ONCAMPUS pre-master’s students graduating to receive their master’s degree from Aston University. 

“We are certain they will go on to do achieve great things in their fields. 

“These are the first two of many success stories to come, as our ONCAMPUS Aston centre continues to grow and help more international students prepare for their Aston University degree programmes.”

International students have the opportunity to study a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate degrees at Aston University through ONCAMPUS Aston including business, finance, engineering, the health professions and law.

For more information click here.

Education
Aston University

