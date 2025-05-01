First tranche of ECITB Scholarship providers announced

The Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB) has announced the first tranche of centres that will deliver its scholarship programme from September 2025. More providers will be announced over the coming months.

Now in its sixth year, the ECITB has so far awarded contracts to nine training centres to deliver its flagship new entrant programme.

In total, 148 new scholars will be starting ECITB Scholarships in the autumn, with centres opening applications to recruit learners in April and May.

The centres and the pathways they will deliver are:

The Engineering College (Birkenhead, North West): Level 2 Pipefitting

(Birkenhead, North West): Level 2 Pipefitting Hartlepool College (Tees Valley, North East): Level 2 Pipefitting

(Tees Valley, North East): Level 2 Pipefitting East Coast College (Lowestoft, East Anglia): Level 2 Mechanical

(Lowestoft, East Anglia): Level 2 Mechanical Train 4 All (Somerton, South West): Level 2 Welding

(Somerton, South West): Level 2 Welding Bridgwater & Taunton College (Bridgwater, South West): Level 2 Pipefitting

(Bridgwater, South West): Level 2 Pipefitting Harrow, Richmond and Uxbridge College (London): Level 3 Design & Drafting – single year

(London): Level 3 Design & Drafting – single year Pembrokeshire College (Haverfordwest, South Wales): Level 2 Fabrication & Welding

(Haverfordwest, South Wales): Level 2 Fabrication & Welding North East Scotland College (NESCol) (Aberdeen, North East Scotland):

(NESCol) (Aberdeen, North East Scotland): Multi-disciplined Level 3 Electrical / Instrument Control

Multi-disciplined Level 3 Mechanical / Electrical

Forth Valley College (Falkirk, Central belt, Scotland):

(Falkirk, Central belt, Scotland): Level 5 SCQF Mechanical

Level 5 SCQF Fabrication & Welding

Level 5 SCQF Design & Drafting

Andrew Hockey, ECITB Chief Executive, said: “The ECITB Scholarship programme was developed to provide a sustainable pipeline of new talent for the engineering construction industry (ECI).

“The ECITB will work in partnership with these training centres to provide learners with a grounding in the industrial knowledge and skills that are in demand in the major industrial cluster ‘hot spot’ areas where they are based.

“Each course is aligned with an Apprenticeship Standard or framework and focuses on identified skills shortages for the area to provide a foundation in a range of craft or technical disciplines, informed by regional skills needs.”

ECITB Scholarship opening doors for young people

The ECITB Scholarship is a full-time, off-the-job programme aimed at 16-19 year olds, who receive a weekly learner allowance during term time.

Learners gain industry-standard qualifications, relevant site passports, on-site experience and a clear understanding of what is expected of them when they enter industry.

Scholars who complete the programme, which lasts one or two years, often move into apprenticeships in industry or are employed as direct site hires.

As well as the new cohorts, there will be 114 existing scholars completing programmes around Britain in June and July this year.

Hannah Gibb, for example, completed an ECITB Scholarship at NESCol and ASET International Energy Training Academy between 2022 and 2024 before securing a position with Altrad Sparrows in Aberdeen as a trainee technician.

Her dedication on the programme and at the company led to her being nominated for New Entrant of the Year at the ECI Training and Development Awards 2024.