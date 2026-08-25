Five University-business partnerships receive Innovate UK ‘Very Good’ grading

Five Knowledge Transfer Partnerships (KTPs) between the University of Salford and businesses across the region have received a ‘Very Good’ grading from Innovate UK, recognising collaborations that have helped organisations innovate, develop new capabilities and drive business growth.

Delivered in partnership with KP Acoustics, Greenjets, Valves Instruments Plus (VIP) Ltd, Farrat and Irwin Mitchell, the projects demonstrate how businesses can work with the University to access specialist expertise, accelerate innovation and turn research into practical solutions.

The partnerships have helped organisations develop new technologies, strengthen digital capabilities, improve workplace wellbeing and tackle complex business challenges across five very different sectors.

KTPs are funded in part by Innovate UK and bring together a business, a university and a dedicated KTP Associate to solve strategic business challenges through research and innovation. The University of Salford has been involved in the programme since its launch in 1975, when it was one of the original pilot universities, and has spent more than 50 years helping organisations translate research into real-world impact.

Innovation across five sectors

Creating healthier workplaces through sound

Working with acoustic consultancy KP Acoustics, researchers developed an intelligent soundscape system that creates personalised, adaptive sound environments to make workplaces healthier, more comfortable and less distracting. The partnership combined expertise in acoustics and human perception to turn research into a prototype with commercial potential.

Developing quieter propulsion technologies

Led by Professor Torija Martinez of the Salford Acoustics Innovation Institute, the project partnered with Greenjets to develop innovative tools that help engineers design quieter electric propulsion systems for drones and future aircraft. By making it possible to predict and mitigate noise from the earliest stages of the design process, the project has strengthened the University’s expertise in this rapidly growing field while enabling Greenjets to incorporate noise considerations throughout the propulsion system development cycle. This allows the company to identify optimal, cost-effective designs at an early stage, reducing the need for expensive redesigns and accelerating the development of quieter, more sustainable aviation technologies.

Driving digital transformation in construction

The University partnered with engineering supplier Valves Instruments Plus (VIP) Ltd, to help the business adopt Building Information Modelling (BIM), enabling its products to be specified much earlier in construction projects.

Improving building performance through thermal innovation

Partnering with Farrat, the project translated pioneering work on thermal bridges into practical tools that help architects and engineers reduce heat loss in buildings. The project strengthened the University’s expertise in sustainable construction while laying the foundations for continued collaboration in retrofit and low-carbon building design.

Using AI to improve legal services

The project worked with Irwin Mitchell to embed artificial intelligence and data science within one of the UK’s leading law firms. By developing new machine learning tools and building in-house expertise, the partnership is helping the firm make better use of data to improve client services, support business decisions and drive future growth.

All five partnerships were awarded a ‘Very Good’ grading following assessment by Innovate UK, recognising the quality of the collaborations and the impact they delivered for both the businesses involved and the University.

These partnerships embody The Power of Us – the University’s rallying call and shared story of progress, resilience and achievement built on teamwork and collaboration.

Susan Suttle, Knowledge Transfer Adviser at Innovate UK Business Connect, said:

“These five ‘Very Good’ gradings are a strong endorsement of the quality, ambition and impact of the University of Salford’s Knowledge Transfer Partnerships. Each project shows how KTPs can help businesses access world-class academic expertise, embed new knowledge and deliver practical innovation that supports growth, productivity and long-term capability.”

Professor Mandy Parkinson, Associate Pro-Vice Chancellor for Knowledge Exchange at the University of Salford, said:

“These partnerships demonstrate what can be achieved when academia and industry come together to tackle complex challenges. Working closely with our partners, we are driving innovation, supporting business growth and creating positive impact across the region.

“We’re delighted that all five partnerships have been recognised by Innovate UK as ‘Very Good’. It’s a fantastic achievement and a testament to the commitment and collaboration of everyone involved.”

Knowledge Transfer Partnerships are one of the ways the University of Salford works with organisations to translate research into practical solutions. Alongside consultancy, collaborative research and innovation programmes, they enable businesses to access specialist expertise, develop new technologies, improve processes and bring innovative ideas to market.