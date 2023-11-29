Shopping Cart

From education to employment

Football accreditation for college

Barking & Dagenham College November 29, 2023
Barking & Dagenham College has gained accreditation for its football programme.

The national governing body for football in Further Education Colleges, the ECFA, named them an ECFA Accredited College at a recent ceremony.

The ECFA worked with Sheffield Hallam University Sport Industry Research Centre to develop a framework to help drive standards in football in colleges.

To gain the accreditation, Barking & Dagenham College had to demonstrate the quality of the football it offers to students, both as part of sport qualifications and as an extra-curricular activity for all.

The criteria involved providing inclusive playing opportunities, supporting talent and engaging with the community. Working with staff, students and the community, the College carries out activities such as holding football events for local primary school children, collaborating with Dagenham & Redbridge FC and runs football teams that are open to any students to join.

The ECFA has provided the College with a bespoke action plan that provides guidance and highlights areas of focus to support development of football.

Women’s Football Development Officer Kayleigh Heron received the plaque on behalf of the college from Beth Morrell, National Football Development Coordinator ECFA.

Kayleigh said: “We’re really proud of the football programme at the College. With the support of the ECFA, we will continue to improve and get more members of our college community and the local community involved in this fantastic sport.”

Published in: Education, Social impact
Barking & Dagenham College

